Blake Shelton Is Relieved to 'Have More Flexibility With His Schedule' After Leaving 'The Voice'
Blake Shelton had one fun, carefree summer — partially due to the fact that he wasn't bogged down with work!
Earlier this year, the country crooner departed The Voice after 22 seasons, so instead of spending the end of the season preparing for a new batch of episodes, he enjoyed time with wife Gwen Stefani and her three sons.
"It’s been such a relief to have more flexibility with his schedule," an insider told a magazine. "Seeing Blake ultra-relaxed and in family mode is so endearing to Gwen and reminds her what a catch he is."
Shelton was particularly pleased when the blonde beauty's eldest son, Kingston Rossdale, impressed the crowd while singing at the country's star bar Ole Red in Tishomingo, Okla., last month.
"Gwen has always known he has a heap of musical talent. She used to joke he was a superstar in the making," a separate source told an outlet of the 17-year-old, whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. "[Kingston] looking to his mom and Blake for advice with his playing technique, how he carries himself and the types of songs that suit his abilities."
Even before stepping down from The Voice, the Barmageddon co-host made it clear he wants to be there more for his stepsons.
"The kids see me as a very important person in their life. [When they ask], 'Why isn't Blake here?' I take that stuff to heart," he expressed in an interview. "I've made plenty of money, but you can't buy time back. I don't want any regrets."
"If I walked away from my career at this time, the only thing that I run the risk of is having regrets that I'm missing out on some more important things in life. For now, that's our kids," Shelton continued. "This isn't about me anymore and never will be again."
