Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Have A Ball At Legoland With Her Adorable Son Apollo: Photos!
Still kids at heart! The other day, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton and a few of their loved ones ventured out to Legoland in California, and judging by the snaps she shared, the crew had a blast.
The singer uploaded a few photos via her Instagram Story on Thursday, April 6, showing that one of the Lego setups was a rendering of her old band No Doubt!
"Gosh this lego band reminds me of something i just can’t put my finger on it 🧐🧐 gx," she quipped of the impressive feature, which showed toy versions of the music group performing on a miniature stage.
In another picture, Stefani, 53, held onto some plush toys, with an additional snap displaying a sweet video of her and Shelton, 46, sharing a kiss in the theme park. Just as adorable was a sweet selfie the country crooner took with her youngest son, Apollo Rossdale, 9, though it appeared her and ex-husband Gavin Rossdale's other two sons, Kingston, 16, and Zuma, 14, didn't tag along for the outing.
The couple are happy to spend more days together now that Shelton wrapped up his Back to the Honky Tonk Tour, though as OK! reported, the blonde beauty did join him on the road for a couple of surprise performances.
Nowadays, the duo is focused on family time, something the Barmageddon host is excited about. In fact, he admitted last year that his decision to leave The Voice stemmed from his desire to be a more present stepfather to the GXVE Beauty founder's three sons.
"If I walked away from my career at this time, the only thing that I run the risk of is having regrets that I'm missing out on some more important things in life. For now, that's our kids. This isn't about me anymore and never will be again," he declared during an interview. "The kids see me as a very important person in their life. [When they ask], 'Why isn't Blake here?' I take that stuff to heart. I've made plenty of money, but you can't buy time back. I don't want any regrets."