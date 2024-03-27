Britney Spears Flaunts Her Bikini Body After Admitting She Felt 'Tiny and Weak' From Intermittent Fasting: Watch
Britney Spears is showing off her weight loss progress.
On Tuesday, March 26, the pop star shared a series of images and a video on social media, where she flaunted her figure in a bikini after revealing she had been doing intermittent fasting.
In the clip, the 42-year-old wore a yellow and black cheetah print bikini and tall black boots as she posed in the mirror. The “Toxic” singer repeatedly pulled down her bottoms to show off her hip tattoos to her 42 million followers.
Additionally, Spears — who is known for her risqué social media uploads — shared a nude photo with only emojis covering her body while submerged in the ocean.
“Swipe to see all 🌷🌷🌷🌷🌷🌅!!!” she captioned the carousel.
As OK! previously reported, on March 15, the mother-of-two shared she was attempting to lose weight to reach an "enlightened state of consciousness."
The already slim blonde beauty shared a picture of the book The Transformational Power of Fasting: The Way to Spiritual, Physical and Emotional Rejuvenation along with the message, "I have started intermittened [sic] fasting this week!!!"
"It can make you feel weak for a few days but then you get a natural high from all the toxins being released," Spears added. "I actually feel a little too tiny and weak to even think about shooting for Instagram right now!!!"
"But honestly, I like this spiritual dimension I’m on … I think we all have our level of prayer," she continued.
"I think I’ve experienced pretty low levels but also the highest levels as well!!!" Spears explained. "It’s purification in its upmost way and to go into your body and mind to find your most enlightened state of consciousness seems so rad!!!"
"Here’s a book 📚 I’ve been reading to stay inspired. Have a good weekend, my friends!!!” she concluded.
Spears' new body was not the only thing she debuted on her recent beach getaway, as many speculated the mystery man from her Instagram post could be her new beau.
The clip showed the individual kiss Spears on the forehead as the duo appeared to enjoy a sunny day on a boat.
“Literally my white boots on the beach🏝️!!! But guess what??? They are squishy and I can dance in them!!! It’s like wearing tennis shoes!!!” she wrote alongside the footage.
“Wait what is she dating him?” one person penned next to a still of the couple, while another claimed, “It is him that takes her nudes too. You can see his shadow.”
“Wait what happened to the old one?” another user asked, seemingly referencing Sam Asghari, who filed for divorce from the singer in July 2023.
Meanwhile, others attempted to identify her pal.
“That's not her new man. He works for/with her agent, Cade. We don't even know if he's straight lol,” one individual alleged, as another claimed, “He’s gay! Helloooooooo.”