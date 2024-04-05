Britney Spears 'Is Convinced' She Needs to Have 'a Baby' 2 Years After Conservatorship Battle: 'She's Not Thinking This Through'
Is there a baby Britney coming in the near future?!
Britney Spears is reportedly eager to be a mother again, as the mom-of-two remains estranged from her two sons, Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden James, 17, more than two years after she was freed from her 13-year abusive conservatorship in November 2021.
"Britney is convinced that what she needs right now is to have a baby," a source recently spilled to a news publication of the "Toxic" singer — whose father forced her to have an IUD during his manipulative control over her in order to ensure she had the least possible chance of becoming pregnant for more than a decade.
The insider revealed: "All she wants is to find a hot-blooded hunk with good genes who can serve as her sperm donor."
While some may agree a baby could be what Spears needs in her troubled life, those in her inner circle are urging her to deeply think the decision through before it is too late.
"Britney has a tendency to attract the wrong guys," the confidante confessed, noting people around her worry a potential sperm donor could be chasing some extra cash from the famous pop icon.
"Any of these guys she's 'auditioning' could turn out to be another user out to get her money. She's not thinking this through," the source concluded of Spears —whose ex-husband Kevin Federline has primary custody of their teenage boys and lives with them in Hawaii.
The "Gimme More" hitmaker's alleged desire to have another child perhaps has to do with her lack of relationship with her two sons, as she's frequently expressed feelings of missing her children and wanting to better their bond.
In October 2023, Spears dedicated her tell-all memoir, The Woman in Me, to her "boys" calling them "the love[s] of [her] life."
The blonde beauty hasn't seen her children in roughly two years, and they hadn't lived with her for far longer.
Elsewhere in her best-selling book, it was revealed that another child could have been in the picture, as Spears admitted to having an abortion during her relationship with ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake — which lasted from 1999-2002.
"I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated," she wrote. "Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young."
Spears continued: "I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby. I don’t know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father."
