Meet Xila — Britney Spears Announces Name Change and Sparks Concerns From Fans: 'Are You OK?'
Britney Spears' fans are worried about her once again.
The pop star, 42, took to Instagram on Wednesday, March 27, to share a bizarre message where she announced she was changing her name to Xila and had a "hard time understanding" English.
"Are you OK?" one concerned user wrote below the lengthy post from Spears.
"Why is no one helping her? I think we can all agree that she needs it," a second person chimed in.
"Can someone go check on her?" a third penned below the shocking post.
"This just makes me sad. 😢," a fourth noted of the chart-topper's worrisome mental state.
In the numerous pages of notes penned by the "Gimme More" singer, she explained in part, "Since I changed my name to XILA I actually am having a hard time understanding English."
"The dress I wore in my pics is the only dress that actually fit me!!! When I go out at night I like having dinner by myself !!! I'm so weird...but I still adore people that's why I'm telling you guys about this hairspray I'm spraying!!!" she ranted erratically in the update to her followers.
After being released from her 13-year conservatorship in 2021, people in Spears' inner circle have claimed her odd social media behavior, which has included showing off her naked body, has been a way of expressing her freedom.
"After so many years living under her dad’s control, Britney gets a huge thrill for breaking any and every rule she can!" a source alleged about Spears' wild ways over the past few years.
"They’ve spoken to her countless times and told her she needs to stay covered up in public areas or risk being asked to leave," an insider claimed about a recent visit the musician made to the Four Seasons Westlake Village in California. "They had to enforce their policies because too many people were making complaints."
In Spears' bestselling memoir, The Woman in Me, she explained why she has acted out on the internet. "I know that a lot of people don’t understand why I love taking pictures of myself naked or in new dresses," she wrote in the tell all.
"But I think if they’d been photographed by other people thousands of times, prodded and posed for other people’s approval, they’d understand that I get a lot of joy from posing the way I feel s--- and taking my own picture, the "Toxic" artist added.