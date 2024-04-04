Britney Spears Admits She 'Misses Being Vulnerable With People' While Sharing Shirtless Dance Video of Estranged Ex Sam Asghari

Britney Spears reflected on vulnerability and past relationships alongside a clip of herself dancing with her estranged ex Sam Asghari in a since-deleted post shared on Thursday, April 4.

"The time he picked me up … It’s weird cause there are always strange turns for relationships with friends family or your loved ones in the 🎢 of any journey you’re on with someone !!!" she captioned the Instagram video that featured a shirtless Asghari. "Looking back is hard sometimes but it’s honestly crucial … I’m honestly too sensitive in most situations 🤐."