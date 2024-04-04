Britney Spears Admits She 'Misses Being Vulnerable With People' While Sharing Shirtless Dance Video of Estranged Ex Sam Asghari
Britney Spears reflected on vulnerability and past relationships alongside a clip of herself dancing with her estranged ex Sam Asghari in a since-deleted post shared on Thursday, April 4.
"The time he picked me up … It’s weird cause there are always strange turns for relationships with friends family or your loved ones in the 🎢 of any journey you’re on with someone !!!" she captioned the Instagram video that featured a shirtless Asghari. "Looking back is hard sometimes but it’s honestly crucial … I’m honestly too sensitive in most situations 🤐."
"I speak about my past sometimes because I want to protect myself from the same mistakes as before !!!" she explained in the lengthy social media update. "What I usually do if I’m going through too much is shut down but I sometimes lose the ability to figure out what’s going on or how I feel at all !!!"
"Sometimes I’m scared to feel anything cause I know I’m too sensitive," the "Toxic" singer added. "Being numb is the worst, I think, but there’s safety in that cause I feel like I’m subconsciously protecting myself from feeling any importance at all !!! It’s tricky cause that’s what people can take advantage of."
Spears noted that it was "so much easier" when she was younger and "trusted people more" because she hadn't yet experienced the "cruelness of the world."
"I miss being vulnerable and open with people," she continued. "If you know me, you know how I love … I love too much it’s embarrassing and I will love you for life !!!"
The Grammy Award winner revealed that her intense devotion to those she loves is a "trait I want to try and keep," but admitted doing so is "not all peaches and cream."
"I used to be told all the time by someone I truly loved that there is no looking at that face of yours," she penned, without clarifying who she was speaking about. "My hopes in sharing is that by remembering that I can try and understand why I never feel good enough and to know it’s ok to get inside my brain try to figure it out."
"Honestly there is an all knowing spiritual eye 🧿 that knows the truth and triggers to why we do things as people. It’s important to go in there and figure it out yourself !!!" Spears concluded.
As OK! previously reported, Spears and Asghari began dating in 2016 after meeting on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video. The pair called it quits in July 2023 and filed for divorce the next month after only one year of marriage.