'Blind Side' Parents Sean and Leigh Ann Tuohy Respond to Michael Oher's Bombshell Lawsuit

"There was never an intent to adopt him," the legal papers alleged. "When it became the petitioner could not consider going to the University of Mississippi as a result of living with the respondents, the NCAA made it clear that the only way he could attend the Ole Miss [was] if he was part of the Tuohy family in some fashion. Conservatorship was the tool chosen to accomplish this goal."

In the motion, Sean and Leigh Ann emphasized "they never intended to, and in fact never did, take any assumed legal custody" of the athlete but referred to him as their son "in the colloquial sense."