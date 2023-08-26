'Incredible Outpouring': Sandra Bullock 'Grateful' for Support After 'Heartbreaking' Death of Longtime Partner Bryan Randall
Sandra Bullock is lucky to have an amazing support system after her longtime partner Bryan Randall died on August 5 from a three-year battle with ALS.
The 59-year-old star has "seen the incredible outpouring of support toward ALS research since Bryan’s passing," a source revealed.
"It was very important to her that when she and his family made the initial statement of Bryan’s passing, those who were on this journey with her and Bryan, from the beginning, were recognized — with the Healey Center at Mass General leading the way," said the source.
"She is so grateful to all those who have donated and is happy that out of something so heartbreaking came something so positive for others," the insider added.
Randall's family asked for donations to the ALS Association and Massachusetts General Hospital instead of flowers.
"We are grateful for everyone who has donated, and our hearts are with Sandra and Bryan's family," a spokesperson said of the generous acts of kindness. "We still need support to make ALS livable for everyone, everywhere, until we can cure it."
As OK! previously reported, Randall kept his illness private, and the family confirmed the tragic news on August 7.
"It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS," his family shared. "Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request. We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours."
"At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan," the statement concluded.
- Sandra Bullock May Spread Bryan Randall's Ashes in the Bahamas, Claims Source: 'This Place Was So Special to Them'
- What Is Sandra Bullock's Net Worth? How the Actress' Side Hustle Made Her One of the Richest Stars in Hollywood
- Sandra Bullock 'Heartbroken' Over Bryan Randall’s Death: 'Her World Was Torn Apart'
The actress, who had been dating Randall since 2015, is now figuring out how to navigate life without him.
"Sandra was there at every stage for three years; she knew his death was coming, but that didn’t make it easier," a source spilled to Life & Style. "She’s heartbroken and still in shock that Bryan is actually gone."
"It’s a very difficult time," the insider added. "Her world was torn apart, and now she has to be strong and pick up the pieces."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
People spoke to the insider.