'Incredible Outpouring': Sandra Bullock 'Grateful' for Support After 'Heartbreaking' Death of Longtime Partner Bryan Randall

As OK! previously reported, Randall kept his illness private, and the family confirmed the tragic news on August 7.

"It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS," his family shared. "Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request. We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours."

"At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan," the statement concluded.