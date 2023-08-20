What Is Sandra Bullock's Net Worth? How the Actress' Side Hustle Made Her One of the Richest Stars in Hollywood
Sandra Bullock's jaw-dropping net worth will likely come as no surprise — considering she's, well, Sandra Bullock.
The award-winning actress's net worth is estimated to be around $250 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, however, the whopping total hasn't all come from acting alone.
While Bullock was named the world's highest-paid actress in 2010 and 2014, she's also dabbled in voice acting, producing, real estate and entrepreneurship.
Her versatile talents are likely what landed her on Time's 100 most influential people in the world list in 2010.
The 59-year-old is well known for her starring role in The Blind Side, which she reportedly made only 5 million for, according to the New York Times, though Celebrity Net Worth estimated the total earnings to be closer to $20 million.
Most recently, Bullock starred in Bullet Train and The Lost City, which she was payed around $20 million for, as reported by Variety.
The mom-of-two's voice alone earned her roughly $10 million for the role of Scarlet Overkill in the animated movie Minions, while being the executive producer of the famed television show George Lopez raked in around the same.
Aside from Bullock's contribution to the film and TV industry, the Virginia native owns a wide variety of real estate.
The Proposal star owns an estimated 20 properties located in various parts of the nation, all of which total to $80 million, conservatively.
Bullock's real estate portfolio consists of an impressive amount of listings, most of which feature some of the most sought after cities — including Beverly Hills, Manhattan, New Orleans, Austin and San Francisco.
The A-lister has also used her fortune to open various businesses — including Walton's Fancy and Staple and Bess Bistro — which closed down in 2016, 10 years after opening its doors.
If she wasn't an actress — or a real estate agent, producer or businesswoman — Bullock admitted she'd be an architect during a guest appearance on The View in March 2022, noting, "it's all I do" anyways, seemingly making her dream job a piece of cake!