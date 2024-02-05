Bob Saget's Widow Kelly Rizzo Debuts Relationship With 'Clueless' Star Breckin Meyer at Grammys Viewing Party

While the new couple walked the red carpet together at the charity event, Rizzo admitted it took her time to get conformable with the idea of dating again after the Full House actor's death.

"It took a while to get to the point where I'm like, ‘OK, I think he'd be happy with it,'" the blogger admitted during an interview, while noting how Saget's daughters Aubrey, 36, Lara, 34, and Jennifer Saget, 31, approve of the relationship.