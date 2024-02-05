Bob Saget's Widow Kelly Rizzo Debuts Relationship With 'Clueless' Star Breckin Meyer at Grammys Viewing Party
Kelly Rizzo is in love again!
Two years after the tragic passing of her husband, Bob Saget, the actress, 43, stepped out at a 2024 Grammy's Viewing party on Sunday, February 4, with Clueless alum Breckin Meyer.
While the new couple walked the red carpet together at the charity event, Rizzo admitted it took her time to get conformable with the idea of dating again after the Full House actor's death.
"It took a while to get to the point where I'm like, ‘OK, I think he'd be happy with it,'" the blogger admitted during an interview, while noting how Saget's daughters Aubrey, 36, Lara, 34, and Jennifer Saget, 31, approve of the relationship.
"It's wonderful, it just meant so much to have their blessing," Rizzo explained. "They're just angels. And to have them support is so meaningful."
As OK! previously reported, the stand-up star was found unconscious in an Orlando, Fl., hotel room in January 2022.
"One Year. Our hearts are so heavy. How could I not have talked to or seen my loving husband in a whole year?" Rizzo penned in a 2023 tribute to her late spouse.
"The surreal-ness never subsides," she continued in a caption alongside sweet photos of the pair together. "But there is one thing I carry with me every single day that makes this survivable. I AM THE LUCKIEST."
"I am the luckiest that I got to be his wife. I am the luckiest that I got to live with his warmth, and laughter, and brilliance, and love. I am the luckiest that I get to have his girls by my side. I am the luckiest that I got to watch him first hand help people, make them happy, and make the world a better place," Rizzo concluded the post.
In the years after the tragic loss, Rizzo was open about her final moments with Saget.
"I'm just very grateful that it was all, 'I love you so much,'" she explained in an interview after his death. "I think I said, 'I love you dearly,' and he said, 'I love you endlessly,' and he said, 'I can't wait to see you tomorrow.' It was just all love."
E! News conducted the interview with Rizzo.