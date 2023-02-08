REVEALED: Inside Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez's 'Funny And Cute' Dunkin' Donuts Super Bowl Ad

Ben Affleck is living out his dreams. After being a die-hard supporter of Dunkin' Donuts for years, the A-lister is set to appear in the chain's Super Bowl ad alongside his wife, Jennifer Lopez.

"Ben's Dunkin' commercial was initially supposed to be a regular commercial and campaign, but things changed and now it will be a commercial during the Super Bowl. Jen is also in the commercial," a source spilled to a news outlet one month after his multimillion-dollar deal with Dunkin' was brought to light.