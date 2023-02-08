REVEALED: Inside Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez's 'Funny And Cute' Dunkin' Donuts Super Bowl Ad
Ben Affleck is living out his dreams. After being a die-hard supporter of Dunkin' Donuts for years, the A-lister is set to appear in the chain's Super Bowl ad alongside his wife, Jennifer Lopez.
"Ben's Dunkin' commercial was initially supposed to be a regular commercial and campaign, but things changed and now it will be a commercial during the Super Bowl. Jen is also in the commercial," a source spilled to a news outlet one month after his multimillion-dollar deal with Dunkin' was brought to light.
Dubbing the commercial "funny and cute," the insider spilled: "It shows Ben working at Dunkin' in his free time because he loves it so much. Then Jen pulls up to the drive-thru and asks him, 'What are you doing here? Is this what you do all day?' They're both very excited about it."
Jill Nelson, Chief Marketing Officer at Dunkin', also teased to the publication: "Dunkin' is airing its first-ever Super Bowl ad this year, but you'll have to tune in on Sunday to see what’s 'Ben' brewing."
The Affleck-Dunkin' combo has been one fans of the star have been waiting for, as he has been a devoted customer of the multinational company for more than a decade. His longstanding affair with Dunkin' earned him the trust of the company to be heavily involved in the upcoming ad, multiple sources spilled.
"Ben planned out the whole thing and wanted something like a hidden camera commercial," one source told the news outlet last month, with another echoing: "Ben is heavily involved in the commercial as he pitched the script, is directing and starring in it."
- Jennifer Lopez Hits Dance Studio After Ben Affleck's Bored Facial Expressions At The Grammys Go Viral
- Ben Affleck Looks Glum On Morning Outing After Wife Jennifer Lopez Was Caught Scolding Him At The Grammys — See Photos
- Jennifer Lopez Insists She Had The 'Best Time' At 2023 Grammys With Her 'Love' Despite Scolding Ben Affleck During Ceremony
"He’s been very hands on with the whole process and is excited for everyone to see," added the second source, who noted "this partnership couldn't be more perfect" because "Ben has loved Dunkin' for years."
And while Affleck clearly runs on Dunkin', it seems he may have forgotten to grab some coffee before accompanying his wife to the 2023 Grammys on Sunday, February 5.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The Argo actor went viral over the weekend after appearing bored at the awards ceremony, as the camera continuously panned to Bennifer 2.0, capturing his non-plussed expressions throughout the evening.
"Ben Affleck looks like he’d rather be at Dunkin #Grammys," joked one online user, while another added: "however bad of a day you’re having, I promise you’re not as miserable as Ben Affleck at the Grammys right now."
Entertainment Tonight reported on Affleck and Lopez's Super Bowl ad.