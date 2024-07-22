Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Bombshell Documentary Delayed to Ensure Content Is 'Factually Correct'
A new explosive documentary about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry promises to highlight unknown details about the couple, but it looks like people will have to wait a bit longer for it to be released as it has been delayed.
"The team wants to make sure that everything used on Meghan Markle is correct," a source said. "Every detail will be checked and double-checked to make sure that it is legally sound and factually correct."
"There will be 'eyes' on the project, so the team wants to make sure that they have dotted the is and crossed the ts, as it were," the insider added.
Over the years, the Sussexes have been honest about their contentious relationship with the British tabloid industry, and they've even taken their concerns to the court of law.
"There are obviously concerns over what revelations might be contained in the documentary and the situation is being closely monitored," the source noted.
According to a separate source, there is information the Sussexes want to keep private.
"There are many things that both of them, especially Meghan, don't necessarily want in the public domain," they shared.
"It's no secret that they both led colorful lives before they met each other, and while Harry has spoken about a lot of mistakes in his book, there are still things about Meghan we don't know," a source added.
Though Meghan left the royal fold in 2020, she is back in the spotlight as she's developing a cooking series for Netflix. OK! previously reported Meghan is hoping to build a program celebrating the "joys of cooking."
“This is a profound change of direction for Meghan – in some ways to become like a Martha Stewart. If Meghan can pull it off, it's a very rich seam to mine," PR expert Mark Borkowski told an outlet.
“If it succeeds, then it's a massive leap forward and will take away from a lot of the negativity she's had. And it will make a lot of people take her very seriously," he added.
If Meghan's series performs well, it could repair her career after "Archetypes" was canceled.
"So, as an income stream, it's huge... if she gets it right," Borkowski continued. "But it could be make-or-break for the Duchess if the show is yet another failure."
“I don't believe you can have so many failed ventures without people questioning what you're going to do next," he concluded.
After Spotify pulled the plug on their partnership with Archewell Audio, Netflix's Chief Content Officer, Bela Bajaria, revealed the Sussexes are continuing to make content for the platform.
“They have a couple of unscripted things they’re working on with Brandon [Reigg]," Bajaria said.
“And they actually have, like, a bunch of development, they have a movie in development, a (scripted) series that they’re working on," the executive continued. "So all very early development, with a movie, a TV show and a couple of unscripted shows. But yeah, the movie’s great.”
