Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Bombshell Documentary Delayed to Ensure Content Is 'Factually Correct'

A new explosive documentary about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry promises to highlight unknown details about the couple, but it looks like people will have to wait a bit longer for it to be released as it has been delayed.

"The team wants to make sure that everything used on Meghan Markle is correct," a source said. "Every detail will be checked and double-checked to make sure that it is legally sound and factually correct."

"There will be 'eyes' on the project, so the team wants to make sure that they have dotted the is and crossed the ts, as it were," the insider added.