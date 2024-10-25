Lily Allen 'Earns More Money' Selling Feet Photos on OnlyFans Than She Does From Her Music
Lily Allen is getting transparent about her finances.
On Friday, October 25, the singer acknowledged she hasn't posted many photos of her feet on OnlyFans lately, to which a social media user rudely replied, "Imagine being one of the biggest pop stars/musicians in Europe and then being reduced to this."
"Imagine being an artist and having nearly 8 million monthly listeners on Spotify but earning more money from having 1000 people subscribe to pictures of your feet," the crooner, 39, hit back. "Don’t hate the player, hate the game."
The British star isn't ashamed of having an account on the platform, revealing that even husband David Harbour, 49, thinks it's "great."
"At first, he was like, not turned on, but he was like, ‘Is this a kink for you?’ and I was like, ‘No, it’s totally not a kink,'" she said on an episode of Miquita Oliver's "Miss Me?" podcast.
However, Allen then confessed, "Maybe there’s something in the power element of it that’s slightly kinky for me."
The "Smile" vocalist explained that posting the pictures can feel "quite empowering" since she's been "sexualized from a very early age," something she never profited from.
"It is actually really fun to be in power and in control," she added.
Allen also insisted that she'll never post naked photos on the website, declaring, "it’s only feet. I’ve got very strict guidelines."
"Believe me, these guys are all up in my DMs telling me they want bespoke content and asking me for all kinds of crazy stuff, and I take such pleasure in saying, ‘Only feet,’" the mom-of-two quipped.
Elsewhere in the interview, Allen admitted she often wonders if she "kink-shames" the Stranger Things actor.
"Because he quite often asks for things, and I’m like: 'No babe, it’s not happening.' I’m not like: 'You piece of s---, how dare you ask me to do that!' I’m just like: 'Hmm, headache. Little headache, got a bit of a headache — maybe not tonight,'" she shared.
The songwriter candidly noted of her past s-- life, "I think the alcohol had quite a lot to do with the kink for me."
"Before I got together with David, I don’t think I’d ever had s-- not drunk, actually. Unless, maybe, like, morning s--, but still a bit drunk and definitely high," she admitted.
The stars got married in 2020 after meeting the year prior.
Allen was previously married to decorator Sam Cooper, whom she shares two children with.