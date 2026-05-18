Bonnie Blue Sparks Backlash After Being Seen With Enlarged Belly as She Takes Shots
May 18 2026, Published 1:59 p.m. ET
Bonnie Blue is once again stirring controversy online after a new video sparked outrage across social media.
The adult content creator faced heavy backlash after footage surfaced showing her partying at a crowded nightclub while appearing to have what many viewers believed was a baby bump.
In the viral clip, Blue was seen taking shots beside two young men while standing in the middle of a packed venue. She wore a white cropped top with low-rise pants, leaving her stomach fully exposed as the trio laughed and drank together.
The video quickly spread online after former West Virginia State Delegate Derrick Evans reposted it with text over the footage reading, “That poor baby w-- Bonnie Blue,” alongside crying and skull emojis.
“It’s been a long time since I’ve seen a video that actually made me upset. This is Bonnie Blue, that woman who sleeps with lots of men for clicks. Well, here she is taking shots while she is PREGNANT,” Evans wrote in the caption.
“This is criminal in my opinion. Surely I’m not the only one who thinks this,” he added.
The footage immediately triggered debate online, with social media users flooding the comments section to question whether Blue is truly pregnant.
“Why is she taking shots?” one person asked.
Another wrote, “This is actually wild if true.”
“She's actually not pregnant. That was a total hoax on her part,” a third user pointed out.
“I’m hoping this is staged for rage bait,” someone else added.
The latest controversy comes after Blue previously admitted that her pregnancy claims were fake and part of a social media stunt designed to generate attention and profit.
“So, spring break is done, and I’m no longer gonna need this fake bump so thank you for all you middle-aged dumb parents that fell for my rage bait, because not only has it paid for the villa, the sunshine, but over 100 million views has made me £1 million better off,” Blue said in a March video shared by The Mirror.
- Bonnie Blue Admits She Faked Her Pregnancy in Stunning Reveal: 'I No Longer Need This Fake Bump'
- Bonnie Blue Reacts to Accusations She's Using a Fake Baby Bump After Pregnancy Announcement: 'Bodies Come in All Different Shapes'
- Bonnie Blue Sparks Outrage With Pregnancy Reveal After Boasting About Sleeping With 400 Men: 'That Poor Baby'
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Before admitting the truth, Blue spent weeks fueling speculation online by sharing clips hinting that she was expecting.
In one YouTube video posted last month, she claimed she had been struggling with symptoms often associated with pregnancy.
“I’ve been being sick, a headache, and when I say headache I mean like mega migraine,” Blue said. “Foods have been making me feel sick, but then also some foods I’m wanting to eat instantly else I will be sick.”
She later filmed herself taking a pregnancy test while speaking directly to the camera.
“That is a pretty… it’s like half pink, half white. Kind of looks like a drumstick, actually. Yeah, definitely pregnant. Like fully pregnant,” she claimed.
Blue continued leaning into the rumors during an interview with Us Weekly in March, where she brushed off speculation that she was wearing a fake silicone belly.
“I would just say women’s bodies come in all different shapes and sizes, and it’s as simple as that,” she said at the time.
“It’s not my job to convince them I am actually pregnant,” Blue added. “The more doubts, the more comments, the more views, and it will stay that way. I saw a comment say, ‘Even if I’m seen having a baby, they’ll think it’s a doll.’ So enjoy watching me carrying a doll around this year, because I am pregnant, but I am not fazed at all if people don’t believe me.”