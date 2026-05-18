Bonnie Blue Sparks Backlash After Being Seen With Enlarged Belly as She Takes Shots

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Bonnie Blue is once again stirring controversy online after a new video sparked outrage across social media. The adult content creator faced heavy backlash after footage surfaced showing her partying at a crowded nightclub while appearing to have what many viewers believed was a baby bump.

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Source: @DerrickEvans4WV/X Bonnie Blue sparked backlash after a nightclub video showed her taking shots while appearing pregnant.

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In the viral clip, Blue was seen taking shots beside two young men while standing in the middle of a packed venue. She wore a white cropped top with low-rise pants, leaving her stomach fully exposed as the trio laughed and drank together.

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It’s been a long time since I’ve seen a video that actually made me upset.



This is Bonnie Blue, that woman who sleeps with lots of men for clicks.



Well here she is taking shots while she is PREGNANT.



This is criminal in my opinion. Surely I’m not the only one who thinks this. pic.twitter.com/gOkxufJFQq — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) May 17, 2026 Source: @DerrickEvans4WV/X

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The video quickly spread online after former West Virginia State Delegate Derrick Evans reposted it with text over the footage reading, “That poor baby w-- Bonnie Blue,” alongside crying and skull emojis. “It’s been a long time since I’ve seen a video that actually made me upset. This is Bonnie Blue, that woman who sleeps with lots of men for clicks. Well, here she is taking shots while she is PREGNANT,” Evans wrote in the caption. “This is criminal in my opinion. Surely I’m not the only one who thinks this,” he added.

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Source: @DerrickEvans4WV/X Social media users quickly questioned whether the influencer is actually expecting a baby.

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The footage immediately triggered debate online, with social media users flooding the comments section to question whether Blue is truly pregnant. “Why is she taking shots?” one person asked. Another wrote, “This is actually wild if true.” “She's actually not pregnant. That was a total hoax on her part,” a third user pointed out. “I’m hoping this is staged for rage bait,” someone else added.

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The latest controversy comes after Blue previously admitted that her pregnancy claims were fake and part of a social media stunt designed to generate attention and profit. “So, spring break is done, and I’m no longer gonna need this fake bump so thank you for all you middle-aged dumb parents that fell for my rage bait, because not only has it paid for the villa, the sunshine, but over 100 million views has made me £1 million better off,” Blue said in a March video shared by The Mirror.

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🔥🚨BREAKING: Prolific OF Star Bonnie Blue just reveled that she faked her entire pregnancy to “Rage bait middle-aged dumb parents.” pic.twitter.com/rwnZWl7p5u — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) March 31, 2026 Source: @dom_lucre/X

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Before admitting the truth, Blue spent weeks fueling speculation online by sharing clips hinting that she was expecting. In one YouTube video posted last month, she claimed she had been struggling with symptoms often associated with pregnancy. “I’ve been being sick, a headache, and when I say headache I mean like mega migraine,” Blue said. “Foods have been making me feel sick, but then also some foods I’m wanting to eat instantly else I will be sick.”

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Source: @DerrickEvans4WV/X The controversy comes after Bonnie Blue admitted her pregnancy claims were part of a viral stunt.

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She later filmed herself taking a pregnancy test while speaking directly to the camera. “That is a pretty… it’s like half pink, half white. Kind of looks like a drumstick, actually. Yeah, definitely pregnant. Like fully pregnant,” she claimed.

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Source: @bonniebluelinks/Instagram Bonnie Blue revealed the online attention generated millions of views and major financial success.