Adele Called 'F****** Awful and Offensive' in Epic Smackdown: Legendary Oasis Rocker Noel Gallagher Ignites Nasty Feud

Gallagher was in disbelief when asked whether he was a fan of the "Rolling in the Deep" vocalist's award-winning music, responding: "F**** off, f****** hell. Name one?"

"They're f****** s***. It's f****** awful. It's f****** Cilla Black. I find it and that whole thing offensive," the rockstar continued, comparing Adele to the late "You're My World" singer.