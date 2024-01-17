'Boy Meets World' Star Will Friedle Shares 'Awful Stories' From His Childhood, Reveals He Smoked Cigarettes at 11

The TV star noted that his mom and dad never knew about what he was doing until years later.

"I tell my parents these stories now, and they are retroactively mortified that any of this ever happened," he confessed.

While Friedle knows most people will be taken aback by his stories, he said he "loved" his time in the city.

"[Avon, Conn.] was a wonderful place to grow up, but I experienced more real life in the three or four hours I was in New York City every week than I ever did in Avon," he explained. "And it was a great way to see the world."