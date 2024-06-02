OK Magazine
Angelina Jolie 'Can't Speak for' Daughter Shiloh's Legal Filing to Drop 'Pitt' From Her Last Name as Youngster 'Hired Her Own Lawyer'

By:

Jun. 2 2024, Published 1:27 p.m. ET

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt became Shiloh Jolie on her own dime!

According to an insider, the 18-year-old — who recently filed legal documents to drop “Pitt” from her surname — "hired her own lawyer and paid for it herself."

Shiloh is Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's first biological child.

The insider also shared that mother Angelina Jolie, 48, “Doesn’t know and can’t speak for” the legal paperwork.

A source additionally told People the matriarch’s allegations of an "abusive history" with father Brad Pitt contributed to Shiloh’s decision to change her moniker.

As OK! previously reported, Shiloh made her filing on Monday, May 27, the day she became an adult.

Court documents revealed the teen submitted paperwork to legally change her name. Though the filing has yet to be approved, when it is signed off, Shiloh will receive a new birth certificate from the state she was born in, which she will then use to change her ID and passport.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt share six kids.

Shiloh is not the only Jolie-Pitt child to edit their last name, as the aspiring dancer is one of four of her five siblings — Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Knox, 15, and Vivienne, 15 — to publicly go by Jolie.

Vivienne most recently removed her father’s moniker in the playbill for the Broadway show The Outsiders, which was produced by Angelina. Additionally, Zahara introduced herself as Zahara Marley Jolie while joining the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority at Spelman College in November.

Maddox also reportedly dropped Pitt, however, him and Zahara haven't appeared to take legal action on the matter at this time. Pax, 20, and Vivienne's twin, Knox, 15, are also allegedly estranged from their father amid Angelina and Brad's yearslong court battle.

The Girl, Interrupted star divorced the Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood actor in 2016 and requested sole physical custody of their six children.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt famously split in 2016.

Angelina Jolie
In August 2022, a source revealed to People that the kids’ estranged relationship with their father has been "a sad situation for years.”

“Many times, there have been long gaps where he didn't see the kids at all," the insider revealed.

Daughters Zahara and Vivienne have also publicly gone by Jolie.

Most recently, the couple has been fighting over their winery Chateau Miraval in court.

A former security guard for the pair, who still works for Brad, alleged Angelina “encouraged” the children to “avoid spending time” with their dad.

Source: OK!
However, the actress’ attorney Paul Murphy said, "All Angelina has ever wanted was separation and health, with positive relationships between all members of their family, including Mr. Pitt."

Angelina previously claimed Brad was abusive to both her and the children prior to the 2016 plane incident, where the Oscar winner allegedly became physical with her and their offspring.

ET reported on Shiloh's legal filing.

