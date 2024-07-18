Angelina Jolie Begs Brad Pitt to Withdraw Winery Lawsuit in Order to 'End the Fighting' and Allow Their Family to 'Heal'
Angelina Jolie is calling for Brad Pitt to end their yearslong legal war once and for all.
On Wednesday, July 17, the Maleficent star's lawyer Paul Murphy released a statement asking for Pitt to withdraw his lawsuit regarding the former couple's shared French winery Chateau Miraval in an effort to free their six children of constant fighting between their famous parents.
In the message shared with a news publication, Jolie's attorney claimed Pitt "tried to punish and control Angelina by demanding a newly expanded NDA to cover his personal misconduct and abuse."
"Those actions are central to these proceedings. We are not at all surprised Mr. Pitt is afraid to turn over the documents demonstrating these facts," Murphy admitted. "While Angelina again asks Mr. Pitt to end the fighting and finally put their family on a clear path toward healing, unless Mr. Pitt withdraws his lawsuit, Angelina has no choice but to obtain the evidence necessary to prove his allegations wrong."
Jolie and Pitt's legal battle over the European vineyard — which they were 50-50 partners on upon purchasing the property in 2008 — dates back to 2021, when the Lara Croft: Tomb Raider actress decided to sell her shares.
The Fight Club star took legal action as a result of the sale, filing a lawsuit against Jolie accusing his ex-wife of violating the separated spouses' previous agreement in which Pitt planned to buy out the mom-of-six's shares.
- Angelina Jolie Enjoys Sushi Dinner With Son Pax as Legal Drama With Ex Brad Pitt Continues
- Brad Pitt Opposes Ex Angelina Jolie's 'Intrusive' Request to Turn Over Communications With His Inner Circle After 2016 Plane Incident
- Brad Pitt Maintains Visitation Rights With His Younger Kids But Has 'Virtually No Contact' With the Older Ones: Source
Jolie's counterargument was that Pitt allegedly wouldn't to buy her shares unless the Eternals actress signed a more expansive non-disclosure agreement (NDA).
The brunette bombshell refused to agree to the additional requirement, claiming Pitt only wanted Jolie to sign the NDA in order to "cover up" his abuse of her and their children, according to a motion filed by the award-winning actress' legal team in April.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Jolie's lawyers requested Pitt be ordered to provide "responses" and "documents" explaining why he "suddenly conditioned his purchase of Jolie's share of Miraval on her agreeing to a greatly expanded NDA now covering Pitt's personal misconduct, whether related to Miraval or not."
"The conduct is egregious and caused significant and ongoing post-traumatic stress," court documents filed by Jolie stated. "At trial, Jolie will prove through testimony, emails, photographs, and other evidence why Pitt was so concerned about his own misconduct that he blew up his own deal to purchase Jolie’s interest in Miraval because she refused to agree to his new, expansive NDA. Some of that evidence is currently under Pitt's control. This is the evidence Jolie seeks by this motion."
Through his own attorneys, Pitt has vehemently denied ever abusing his ex-wife and their family.
Entertainment Tonight received a statement from Jolie's lawyer.