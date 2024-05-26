'Nasty' Legal Battle Ensues: Angelina Jolie 'Resented' Brad Pitt, Never Wanted to Co-Parent Amicably, Source Claims
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been embroiled in bitter court battles since their tumultuous 2016 split.
Despite Jolie's legal team's insistence that she wants to foster "positive relationships between all members of their family," a source spilled there is a "very nasty side" to the Maleficent star.
The estranged exes' former bodyguard Tony Webb was reportedly encouraged by one of Jolie's aides to "stop" members of his team from testifying against her in court. It's been reported he "received multiple calls from Jolie's representative, who told Mr. Webb to remind his staff that they had entered into NDAs with Jolie and that if they testified in a custody proceeding, Jolie would sue them."
Another guard by the name of Ross Foster reportedly informed Webb that he would testify to overhearing the 48-year-old "encouraging" their children not to spend time with Pitt during visits.
"It proves that co-parenting was never part of Angie’s plan," the insider added, referring to Foster's allegations. "Angie resented Brad and took it out on her children by depriving them of a relationship with their dad. It’s sad, really."
As OK! previously reported, their three eldest children — Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, and Zahara, 19 — have chosen to have no contact with Pitt. Meanwhile, Shiloh, 17, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15, still spend time with the Troy actor.
"Brad cherishes time with his kids and loves seeing them when he can, when he’s in town, once or twice a week," an insider claimed earlier this year. "It’s definitely something he prioritizes."
"Brad absolutely hasn’t given up hope on the others, and hopes one day there will be peace in their hearts," the insider shared.
Their relationships with their father became strained after an alleged physical altercation that Jolie stated occurred while the family was on a flight from France to the United States back in 2016.
Pitt was accused of getting drunk and becoming both physically and verbally abusive to Jolie and at least one of their kids on the international trip. However, the actor repeatedly denied he was ever abusive to his estranged wife or children.
The sources spoke with Life & Style about Jolie's alleged resentment.