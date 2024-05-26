OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Angelina Jolie
OK LogoNEWS

'Nasty' Legal Battle Ensues: Angelina Jolie 'Resented' Brad Pitt, Never Wanted to Co-Parent Amicably, Source Claims

brad pitt angelina jolie secretly sold winery stakes pp
Source: MEGA
By:

May 26 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been embroiled in bitter court battles since their tumultuous 2016 split.

Despite Jolie's legal team's insistence that she wants to foster "positive relationships between all members of their family," a source spilled there is a "very nasty side" to the Maleficent star.

Article continues below advertisement
angelina jolie opening herself up new relationships brad pitt divorce
Source: mega

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt split in 2016.

The estranged exes' former bodyguard Tony Webb was reportedly encouraged by one of Jolie's aides to "stop" members of his team from testifying against her in court. It's been reported he "received multiple calls from Jolie's representative, who told Mr. Webb to remind his staff that they had entered into NDAs with Jolie and that if they testified in a custody proceeding, Jolie would sue them."

Another guard by the name of Ross Foster reportedly informed Webb that he would testify to overhearing the 48-year-old "encouraging" their children not to spend time with Pitt during visits.

Article continues below advertisement
brad pitt drained fighting angelina jolie refuses give up kids
Source: mega

Angelina Jolie is a mother-of-six.

Article continues below advertisement

"It proves that co-parenting was never part of Angie’s plan," the insider added, referring to Foster's allegations. "Angie resented Brad and took it out on her children by depriving them of a relationship with their dad. It’s sad, really."

As OK! previously reported, their three eldest children — Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, and Zahara, 19 — have chosen to have no contact with Pitt. Meanwhile, Shiloh, 17, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15, still spend time with the Troy actor.

Article continues below advertisement
brad pitts daughter vivienne dropping last name heartbreaking
Source: mega

The exes' three eldest children reportedly have chosen not to have contact with Brad Pitt.

MORE ON:
Angelina Jolie
Article continues below advertisement

"Brad cherishes time with his kids and loves seeing them when he can, when he’s in town, once or twice a week," an insider claimed earlier this year. "It’s definitely something he prioritizes."

"Brad absolutely hasn’t given up hope on the others, and hopes one day there will be peace in their hearts," the insider shared.

Article continues below advertisement
brad pitt willing drag out tumultuous angelina jolie winery lawsuit
Source: mega

Brad Pitt hopes to foster a stronger relationship with all of his children in the future.

Article continues below advertisement

Their relationships with their father became strained after an alleged physical altercation that Jolie stated occurred while the family was on a flight from France to the United States back in 2016.

Pitt was accused of getting drunk and becoming both physically and verbally abusive to Jolie and at least one of their kids on the international trip. However, the actor repeatedly denied he was ever abusive to his estranged wife or children.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

The sources spoke with Life & Style about Jolie's alleged resentment.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.