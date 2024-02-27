Brad Pitt's Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Makes Him Feel 'on Top of the World Again,' Insider Gushes: 'He's Smitten'
Brad Pitt feels like a new man at 60 years old thanks to his relationship with Ines de Ramon.
According to an insider, the "smitten" actor "has a cheeky smile every time he is around her," which nowadays, is more often that not since the jewelry designer moved into his home.
"He is happy to live with her. They were spending a lot of time at Brad’s. It only made sense for her to move in," the source spilled to a news outlet. "Their relationship is serious. This is Brad’s first girlfriend since the divorce. He didn’t settle and it’s paying off. He loves dating Ines."
The source added that the Oscar winner — who was first linked to de Ramon, 34, in November 2022 — feels "on top of the world again."
The positive update comes after Pitt endured a few hardships, as aside from being accused of violence by ex-wife Angelina Jolie — something he was cleared of — the exes are at war over their winery.
As OK! reported, the actress, 48, sold her share of the business to Russian oligarch and alcohol mogul Yuri Shefler without Pitt's approval, which the dad-of-six claimed went against their contract.
"It seemed like the war would never end," a source spilled to a news outlet. "The legal proceedings are so time-consuming and expensive. It’s become a huge financial burden to them both."
A hearing won't take place for more than a year, but the source noted Pitt "wants to move on."
"Hopefully this ruling will allow that to finally happen — for both of them," the source added.
The Hollywood hunk is also still trying to mend ties with his and Jolie's children, as the older ones — Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, and Zahara, 19 — "don't speak to" Pitt, claimed a separate insider.
Still, "he’s holding out hope that they’ll eventually come around," said the source.
It's believed he's still in contact with Shiloh, 17, and 15-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.
Fortunately for the Babylon actor, de Ramon has been by his side throughout his struggles.
"She’s smart and down-to-earth and supportive," shared an insider. "It’s been a crazy year for Brad, but Ines is the one great thing that’s happened to him. Having her in his life has made it less stressful for sure."
People reported the update on Pitt and de Ramon's romance.