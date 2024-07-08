Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Show Rare PDA While Attending British Grand Prix Together
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, didn't feel the need to hide their love while overseas.
The couple was seen holding hands at the British Grand Prix on Sunday, July 7, which took place at England's Silverstone Circuit.
The usually private pair had no problem being in front of the cameras together, with the Oscar winner, 60, standing out in a pale yellow jacket, matching pants, white T-shirt, white sneakers, sunglasses and a white and pink patterned bucket hat.
The brunette beauty donned a long-sleeved baby blue dress, heeled black booties and a pair of shades as well.
The actor is familiar with the racing world since he's starring in F1, a 2025 flick about the sport.
As OK! previously reported, Pitt and the jewelry designer first sparked dating rumors in November 2022 after meeting through mutual friends. Things have been going strong ever since, with sources claiming they're now even living together.
"They were spending so much time together at Brad’s that it just made sense for Ines to move in with him," a source spilled to a news outlet, noting it was the next "natural" step for the couple.
"He couldn't be happier. With Ines, he found his spark again," the source added, noting this is the dad-of-six's first relationship since splitting from ex-wife Angelina Jolie in 2016. "It’s truly amazing to see. Brad’s a great guy. He deserves to be happy."
- Angelina Jolie's Son Knox, 15, Is Now Taller Than the Actress, Looks So Grown Up in Rare Outing Together
- Brad Pitt 'Spent a Lot of Time and Money Trying to Do What He Thought Was the Right Thing for His Kids' as Family Feud Continues: Source
- Brad Pitt 'Knows He Wasn't a Model Husband or Dad' While Married to Angelina Jolie, Source Claims: 'He's Sorry for Everything'
Another insider told a separate outlet that de Ramon has been there for Pitt as he tries to patch things up with his and Jolie's estranged children.
While the status of his relationship with their six tots was murky, their three daughters made it clear they want nothing to do with him, as they all changed their hyphenated last name from "Jolie-Pitt" to "Jolie" over the last year.
Zahara, 19, was the first to do so, as she introduced herself as Zahara Jolie during a 2023 sorority even at Spelman College.
This past May, Shiloh shockingly hired a lawyer to legally change her name to Shiloh Jolie on her 18th birthday, while 15-year-old Vivienne was listed as Vivienne Jolie in the playbill for Broadway's The Outsiders, which she worked on with her mom.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
An insider said the actor was "aware" and "upset" by his kids' decisions, but he isn't giving up on mending ties.
"He’s tried to rebuild relationships with all his children, and will continue to try," the source said. "He hopes things will change over time when the kids are not so heavily influenced by Angelina."
People published photos of Pitt and de Ramon.