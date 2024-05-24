George and Amal Clooney Missing From Joe Biden's Star-Studded Dinner After Israel-Palestine Controversy
Former and current political leaders gathered to welcome Kenyan President William Ruto and his wife, Rachel, for a star-studded event at the White House, but some people were noticeably missing.
The exclusive dinner, hosted by President Joe Biden, saw the presence of several notable figures from the entertainment industry and politics. However, George and Amal Clooney were notably absent from the event.
Earlier this week, Amal suggested that the International Criminal Court should issue an arrest warrant against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The Clooneys being notably absent from the White House dinner came just days after President Biden admonished the ICC — of which Amal sat on a panel — for issuing the arrest warrant against Netanyahu.
Amal announced on Monday that she was part of a committee made up of international legal experts tasked with evaluating evidence of suspected war crimes committed by Israel and Hamas in Gaza.
“I support the historic step that the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court has taken to bring justice to victims of atrocities in Israel and Palestine,” Amal said in a statement on Monday.
“The ICC prosecutor’s application for arrest warrants against Israeli leaders is outrageous,” Biden fired back in an official White House statement.
“And let me be clear,” he continued. “Whatever this prosecutor might imply, there is no equivalence — none — between Israel and Hamas.”
The dinner, which took place on Thursday night, May 23, was attended by a range of A-list celebrities, including actor Sean Penn, musician Don McLean and country music sensation Brad Paisley.
According to outlets, these celebrities were part of the prestigious guest list for the evening.
Former President Bill Clinton and former First Lady Hillary Clinton were also in attendance, showing their support for the diplomatic relations between the United States and Kenya. The Clintons, along with President Biden, warmly welcomed President Ruto and his wife to the White House.
Additionally, former President Barack Obama made a brief appearance at the event, although reports indicate he left shortly before dinner was served. Obama's presence added to the significance of the evening, highlighting the bipartisan support for international relations and diplomacy.
The dinner served as a platform for discussions on various issues of mutual interest between the United States and Kenya and highlighted the commitment of both countries to strengthening their relationship.
