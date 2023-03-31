Brad Pitt Found Elvira's 'Haunted' Mansion She Sold Him 'Really Cool' & 'Awesome'

Pitt purchased the L.A. residence for a reported $1.7 million, and 30 years later, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor just sold the property for around $40 million.

"We were just kind of warning him that a lot of weird things have been going on there in the house since we moved in," Peterson said about her interactions with Pitt during the sale. "And he was very excited about that. He thought that was really cool."