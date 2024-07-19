OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Brad Pitt
OK LogoPHOTOS

Brad Pitt Looks Happy and as Handsome as Ever at Hungary Grand Prix After Angelina Jolie Begs Him to End Their Winery Feud: Photos

Composite photo of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie
Source: MEGA
By:

Jul. 19 2024, Updated 5:15 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Brad Pitt is quite the jet-setter!

On Friday, July 19, the actor was photographed at the Hungary Grand Prix, and despite his never-ending drama with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, he was all smiles at the racing event.

Article continues below advertisement
brad pitt arriving hungary grand prix mega
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt was seen at the Hungary Grand Prix on Friday, July 19.

The dad-of-six, 60, wore a long-sleeved green shirt, jeans and a pair of reddish aviator sunglasses for the outing. Pitt also brought along a green bag and accessorized with a few bracelets on one arm and a silver watch on the other.

The superstar rolled up his sleeves a bit to show off some of his tattoos.

Article continues below advertisement
brad pitt arriving hungary grand prix mega
Source: MEGA

The Oscar winner has attended several races all over the globe as he films 'F1.'

Article continues below advertisement

The Oscar winner appeared to be escorted by an employee to a certain area to watch the races.

This isn't the first time Pitt has been at a track, as he's been attending plenty of Grand Prix events while he works on his upcoming racing movie F1.

Article continues below advertisement

The star previously shared a few details about the 2025 film, revealing, "So [Sonny Hayes] has a horrible crash, kind of craps out and disappears and is racing in other disciplines....His friend, played by Javier Bardem, is a team owner. They’re a last-placed owner, 21, 22 on the grid. They’ve never scored a point. They have a young phenom played by Damson Idris. He brings me in as a kind of Hail Mary, and high jinks ensue."

Article continues below advertisement
brad pitt arriving hungary grand prix mega
Source: MEGA

Earlier this month, ex Angelina Jolie asked him to withdraw in their yearslong battle over their winery.

Article continues below advertisement

The Hollywood heartthrob also raved over director Joseph Kosinski's talent.

"Tell you what’s amazing about it. You’ll see the cameras mounted all over the car. You’ve never seen speed, you’ve never seen the G-forces like this," he declared. "It’s really amazing."

MORE ON:
Brad Pitt
Article continues below advertisement
brad pitt arriving hungary grand prix mega
Source: MEGA

Pitt is no longer in communication with his older children, a source previously revealed.

Article continues below advertisement

While Pitt appeared to be in Hungary by himself, he was seen out with girlfriend Ines de Ramon when they attended the British Grand Prix earlier this month in London.

The private pair showed some rare PDA, as they held hands for everyone to see.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

As OK! reported, Pitt and the jewelry designer have been going strong since November 2022, with a source claiming they're now living together.

"They were spending so much time together at Brad’s that it just made sense for Ines to move in with him," the insider explained.

"He couldn't be happier. With Ines, he found his spark again," they gushed. "It’s truly amazing to see. Brad’s a great guy. He deserves to be happy."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

On the other hand. Pitt is still at war with Jolie, 49, who recently issued a public request for her ex to withdraw in their battle over their winery. In the statement, the mom-of-six asked him to "end the fighting and finally put their family on a clear path toward healing."

The Bullet Train actor hasn't been on good terms with the humanitarian or their kids since she filed for divorce in 2016 and accused him of abuse. Pitt denied her allegations and was eventually cleared in an investigation.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.