Brad Pitt Looks Happy and as Handsome as Ever at Hungary Grand Prix After Angelina Jolie Begs Him to End Their Winery Feud: Photos
Brad Pitt is quite the jet-setter!
On Friday, July 19, the actor was photographed at the Hungary Grand Prix, and despite his never-ending drama with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, he was all smiles at the racing event.
The dad-of-six, 60, wore a long-sleeved green shirt, jeans and a pair of reddish aviator sunglasses for the outing. Pitt also brought along a green bag and accessorized with a few bracelets on one arm and a silver watch on the other.
The superstar rolled up his sleeves a bit to show off some of his tattoos.
The Oscar winner appeared to be escorted by an employee to a certain area to watch the races.
This isn't the first time Pitt has been at a track, as he's been attending plenty of Grand Prix events while he works on his upcoming racing movie F1.
The star previously shared a few details about the 2025 film, revealing, "So [Sonny Hayes] has a horrible crash, kind of craps out and disappears and is racing in other disciplines....His friend, played by Javier Bardem, is a team owner. They’re a last-placed owner, 21, 22 on the grid. They’ve never scored a point. They have a young phenom played by Damson Idris. He brings me in as a kind of Hail Mary, and high jinks ensue."
The Hollywood heartthrob also raved over director Joseph Kosinski's talent.
"Tell you what’s amazing about it. You’ll see the cameras mounted all over the car. You’ve never seen speed, you’ve never seen the G-forces like this," he declared. "It’s really amazing."
While Pitt appeared to be in Hungary by himself, he was seen out with girlfriend Ines de Ramon when they attended the British Grand Prix earlier this month in London.
The private pair showed some rare PDA, as they held hands for everyone to see.
As OK! reported, Pitt and the jewelry designer have been going strong since November 2022, with a source claiming they're now living together.
"They were spending so much time together at Brad’s that it just made sense for Ines to move in with him," the insider explained.
"He couldn't be happier. With Ines, he found his spark again," they gushed. "It’s truly amazing to see. Brad’s a great guy. He deserves to be happy."
On the other hand. Pitt is still at war with Jolie, 49, who recently issued a public request for her ex to withdraw in their battle over their winery. In the statement, the mom-of-six asked him to "end the fighting and finally put their family on a clear path toward healing."
The Bullet Train actor hasn't been on good terms with the humanitarian or their kids since she filed for divorce in 2016 and accused him of abuse. Pitt denied her allegations and was eventually cleared in an investigation.