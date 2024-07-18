Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Have 'the Same Vision for Their Kids' Futures' Despite 'Very Different Parenting Styles'
Angelina Jolie and ex-husband Brad Pitt never saw eye to eye when it came to parenting their children.
The former A-list couple shares six kids — Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16 — however, the Maleficent actress received primary physical custody of their minor children after Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016.
"During their marriage, they had very different parenting styles. Brad grew up with structure and wanted more rules for the kids," a source recently explained to a news publication of Pitt and Jolie's dynamic as mom and dad. "Angie had a different upbringing and wanted the kids to be more independent and responsible for their own schedules from a young age."
"Brad and Angie clashed over this," the insider admitted. "However, they did always have the same vision for their kids' future. They wanted the kids to thrive by experiencing the world first-hand and not only learn from traditional schooling."
While the Fight Club star is estranged from all six of his kids — many of who made headlines for removing Pitt from their previously-hyphenated last names — a second source insisted: "They still both really care."
"They both care about the children," the confidante reiterated.
As OK! previously reported, Pitt has been deeply distraught about the estranged relationship he has with his kids.
Despite having visitation rights for his teenage twins, a separate insider recently revealed the award-winning actor "has virtually no contact with the adult kids."
Plus, "his engagement with the younger kids is more limited in recent months because of his filming schedule," the source noted of Pitt working in Europe for the upcoming racing movie F1.
Back in May, Pitt and Jolie's daughter Shiloh wasted no time making a request to legally change her last name, as she filed court papers on her birthday requesting her surname just be "Jolie."
- Angelina Jolie Begs Brad Pitt to Withdraw Winery Lawsuit in Order to 'End the Fighting' and Allow Their Family to 'Heal'
- Angelina Jolie Enjoys Sushi Dinner With Son Pax as Legal Drama With Ex Brad Pitt Continues
- Brad Pitt Opposes Ex Angelina Jolie's 'Intrusive' Request to Turn Over Communications With His Inner Circle After 2016 Plane Incident
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"He’s aware and upset that Shiloh dropped his last name," another source said at the time. "The reminders that he’s lost his children, is of course not easy for Brad. He loves his children and misses them. It’s very sad."
Pitt and Jolie first started dating in 2004, though the former flames didn't tie the knot until a decade later in August 2014.
Their marriage was short-lived, however, as Jolie filed for divorce from her Mr. & Mrs. Smith costar in September 2016 after an alleged incident of abuse occurred on their private plane.
Pitt has vehemently denied all accusations of abuse brought on by Jolie since their split.
People spoke to sources about Pitt and Jolie's differentiating approaches to parenting.