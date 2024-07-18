Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Have 'the Same Vision for Their Kids' Futures' Despite 'Very Different Parenting Styles'

"During their marriage, they had very different parenting styles. Brad grew up with structure and wanted more rules for the kids," a source recently explained to a news publication of Pitt and Jolie's dynamic as mom and dad. "Angie had a different upbringing and wanted the kids to be more independent and responsible for their own schedules from a young age."

"Brad and Angie clashed over this," the insider admitted. "However, they did always have the same vision for their kids' future. They wanted the kids to thrive by experiencing the world first-hand and not only learn from traditional schooling."