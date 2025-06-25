Brad Pitt Reveals If He's Ever Had a 'Gay Experience'
Brad Pitt has never had a Mr. and Mr. Smith moment.
The famed actor, 61, comedically opened up about his sexuality during a guest appearance on the Monday, June 23, episode of Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast, which he joined as part of his ongoing press tour for F1 ahead of the racing film's premiere on Friday, June 27.
Brad Pitt 'Never Had a Gay Experience'
While speaking with the Parenthood star, 50, Pitt revealed he's "never had a gay experience."
"I kind of missed that window, but if I did, it wouldn’t be you," Pitt teased, jokingly telling Shepard he'd be his "14th or 15th" experience if he were to ever experiment.
Shepard responded with his own witty comment, stating: "I don’t want to brag, but you’re going to need to build up to me. I do recommend you start with some starters."
Brad Pitt Relationship Timeline
While Pitt may have never been with a man, he's certainly had his fair share of high-profile romances throughout his time in Hollywood — with a list of famous exes including Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow, Juliette Lewis and more.
Pitt — who is currently dating Ines de Ramon — was married to Aniston from 2000 until 2005, when the Friends actress filed for divorce from the Fight Club star due to "irreconcilable differences."
His most tumultuous split was from Jolie, however, as the Maleficent actress filed to legally end their two-year marriage in 2016 and wasn't officially finalized until more than eight years later in December 2024.
- Brad Pitt Is 'Desperate to Repair His Image' After Angelina Jolie Divorce: 'He Wants to Come Across as a Serious, Stable Guy'
- Brad Pitt Believes He Lived With 'Low-Grade Depression' For Years: 'I Always Felt Very Alone In Life'
- Hollywood Heartthrob To Reclusive A-Lister: Look Back At Brad Pitt's Personal Life & Career Over The Years — Photos
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Pitt and Jolie share six children — Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 16 — though he's believed to be estranged from all of them.
The Meet Joe Black actor dated Paltrow during the early days of his time in the spotlight, with the former flames' relationship lasting from 1994 until 1997.
Prior to his and Paltrow's romance, he was involved romantically with Lewis from 1989 to 1993.
Inside Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon's Love Story
Pitt's love life appeared to go on a brief hiatus following his bitter split from Jolie until he was linked to de Ramon in November 2022, when the lovebirds were spotted at a Bono concert with friends.
They didn't make their public debut as a couple until July 2024 at the British Grand Prix. Pitt and de Ramon later made their first joint red carpet appearance at the Venice International Film Festival that September while attending the premiere of his and George Clooney's movie Wolfs.
During an interview with GQ last month, Pitt addressed his decision to bring de Ramon with him to the series of summer events as he squashed speculation about him using the brunette beauty to promote his new movie.
"No, dude, it’s not that calculated," he insisted. "If you’re living … oh my God, how exhausting would that be? If you’re living with making those kinds of calculations? No, life just evolves. Relationships evolve."