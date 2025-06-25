Brad Pitt Reveals If He's Ever Had a 'Gay Experience'

Brad Pitt briefly discussed his sexuality during a guest appearance on the Monday, June 23, episode of the 'Armchair Expert' podcast.

The famed actor, 61, comedically opened up about his sexuality during a guest appearance on the Monday, June 23, episode of Dax Shepard 's "Armchair Expert" podcast , which he joined as part of his ongoing press tour for F1 ahead of the racing film's premiere on Friday, June 27.

Brad Pitt has never had a Mr. and Mr. Smith moment.

While speaking with the Parenthood star, 50, Pitt revealed he's "never had a gay experience."

"I kind of missed that window, but if I did, it wouldn’t be you," Pitt teased, jokingly telling Shepard he'd be his "14th or 15th" experience if he were to ever experiment.

Shepard responded with his own witty comment, stating: "I don’t want to brag, but you’re going to need to build up to me. I do recommend you start with some starters."