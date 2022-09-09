Brad Pitt Reinvents Cool With Suit & Sneaker Combo At Venice Film Festival
Brad Pitt wowed fans at the Blonde premiere at The Venice Film Festival. The Oscar winner looked simultaneously dapper and relaxed in a loose fitted black tuxedo and Adidas Gazelle sneakers for the event.
The Netflix project is a new adaptation of Marilyn Monroe's life starring Ana De Armas.
The producer, 58, has been using recent red carpet events to show how his style has evolved over the years. Last July, the father-of-six wore a skirt while promoting his action movie, Bullet Train. Despite Pitt receiving both praise and pushback for his choice in clothing, his explanation was simple.
BRAD PITT FLASHES HUGE SMILE AFTER DETAILS ABOUT HIS 2016 FIGHT WITH ANGELINA JOLIE EMERGE
In an interview on the carpet, he admitted his decision to wear “womenswear” wasn’t as nuanced as some people theorized. “I don’t know! We’re all going to die, so let’s mess it up,” he casually stated.
Outside of his wardrobe, Pitt has recently made headlines for his rumored romance with supermodel Emily Ratajkowski, as well as his failed marriage to Angelina Jolie.
His budding relationship with Ratajkowski comes after news of the author’s divorce from Sebastain Bear-McClard was made public in July. The two split after rumors of his alleged infidelity began to circulate, with the supermodel finding receipts to prove his unfaithful ways.
Ratajkowski isn’t the only one with drama with a former spouse. OK! previously reported Pitt and Jolie have been going back and forth in court over their French winery Chateau Miraval after the actress sold her half of the shares without discussing the deal with her ex first.
Pitt initially sued Jolie for selling her stake in the company to liquor giant Stoli last year, and now his ex-wife is pursuing her own case against him.
"In retaliation for the divorce and custody proceedings, Pitt embarked on a multi-faceted, years-long campaign to seize control of Chateau Miraval and appropriate the company’s assets for his benefit and that of his own companies and friends," the documents read. "Appointing himself the rightful owner of Chateau Miraval, his twin objectives were to usurp the value of Jolie’s company, Nouvel, and to obtain sole ownership of Chateau Miraval."
BRAD PITT PUSHING TO SEE KIDS 'WHEREVER THEY ALL ARE IN THE WORLD' DESPITE 'HOSTILE' SITUATION WITH EX ANGELINA JOLIE: SOURCE
The leading lady referred to her old flame's actions as waging a "vindictive war" against her. As the former business partners take their family drama to court, Pitt continues to take risks on the red carpet and enjoy his life as a bachelor.