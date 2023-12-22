Bradley Cooper Abruptly Leaves 'Maestro' Press Conference to Go to Daughter Lea's School
Dad duties come first!
On Thursday, December 21, Bradley Cooper abruptly left a press conference for his new film Maestro after getting a phone call about his daughter, Lea De Seine, whom he shares with ex Irina Shayk.
“So sorry. The school nurse just called me,” he said, according to the Daily Mail.
“Can I just leave the room for a second to call them back and you can keep going?” he then asked. “Is that all right?”
The 48-year-old actor returned but told the crowd something came up, and he had to go "to the school to do something" for Lea.
“I have to apply something that they won’t allow,” he explained. “I have to do it, so it’s, like, a 10-minute walk.”
The Silver Linings Playbook alum welcomed daughter Lea in 2017 — two years before the former flames split.
As OK! previously reported, Cooper brought his little girl to the Maestro premiere in Los Angeles earlier this month.
The handsome hunk wore a dark suit, while his little girl sported an animal print short-sleeved dress and sparkly ballet flats.
Lea might even be following in Cooper's footsteps, as she has a cameo in the flick, which premiered at the 80th Venice International Film Festival in September.
"Congrats @maestrofilm," Shayk wrote on social media. "So proud Daddy and Lea 💕."
Cooper recently got candid about becoming a father later on in life.
"Every single thing is absolutely shaded by, or brought into glorious colors, by the fact that I get to be a father to a wonderful human being," he said on Amazon Music and Wondery's "SmartLess" podcast.
"You have this wonderful thing or breakthrough with a script, or you have a wonderful moment on this set or in an editing room … you have like 40 of those moments every day with your kid, that are that level of joy," Cooper added. "That's not spinning it, that's just the truth."
For her part, the model, 37, shared how it's easy to split up duties between her and the Joy star.
“When I’m with my daughter, I’m 100 percent a mother, and when she’s with her dad, he’s 100 percent her dad. Co-parenting is parenting,” she told Elle. “My past relationship, it’s something that belongs to me, and it’s private. It’s just a piece of my inner self that I don’t want to give away.”