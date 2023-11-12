Irina Shayk Concerned Ex Bradley Cooper Is Moving Too Fast With New Flame Gigi Hadid, Worries It Will Leave Her Daughter Confused
Irina Shayk is concerned that her ex Bradley Cooper is moving too fast with new flame Gigi Hadid, an insider claimed.
According to a source, the 37-year-old model is nervous her 6-year-old daughter Lea, whom she shares with Cooper, might become too friendly with Hadid and her 3-year-old daughter, Khai, whom she shares with ex Zayn Malik.
Shayk “worries that if Bradley and Gigi’s relationship ends, it will leave her daughter confused and upset,” noted the insider. “It’s got to be confusing for a kid to see her dad hugging her mom one minute and hugging and kissing Gigi the next.”
Shayk and Cooper, 48, split in 2019 but have remained good pals as they co-parent their tot.
The brunette beauty recently gushed about the A Star Is Born alum's parenting skills.
"We both take Lea everywhere with us," she told Elle in a new interview. "She's super easy. Two days ago, I had to go to the gym, so I just got her a drawing book and said, 'Mama's working out.' She was drawing for an hour. Then we went to the Michael Kors fitting. She met all the girls. Michael gave her a bag. She drew him a kitty cat."
"We always find a way," Shayk added. "He's the best father Lea and I could dream of."
Meanwhile, it seems like Hadid, 28, and Cooper are hot and heavy.
“Their relationship is on steroids,” that source told Page Six. “It’s getting serious very quickly. They are together everyday.”
The actor “finds her intellectually interesting,” the source continued. “Bradley is getting older. At some point he might say, ‘I like getting up and seeing her face, and having a cup of coffee with her.’”
For her part, Shayk and Tom Brady's romance recently fizzled, but the former wouldn't divulge into details about the relationship in the first place.
"I share my work stuff because I decided to keep my personal life personal," Shayk explained after asked about the NFL star. "That's why it's called personal, because it's something that belongs to me. If one day I feel like I want to share it, I will."
