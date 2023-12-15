'Let the People Sit!: Bradley Cooper Under Fire for Not Allowing Chairs on His Movie Sets
Bradley Cooper runs a tight ship on his film sets!
During a recent interview with the Maestro director, 48, and Spike Lee, Cooper shockingly admitted he does not allow chairs on his movie sets — and the public was absolutely outraged!
"When I direct, I don't watch playback. There's no chairs. I've always hated chairs on sets; your energy dips the minute you sit down in a chair," he admitted to the Do the Right Thing creator, 66.
"So if me and you do a film, there’s no video village?” Lee questioned to which Cooper confirmed: "When I ask you to come act in my movie, yeah."
The internet went wild over the confession about the on-set rules. "I understand the artistic reasons not to have a video village and fully support that. But let the people sit, man. They work hard for you. They stand most the time. We all know there is downtime on film sets no matter how efficiently you shoot. Let the people sit," one person wrote on X — formerly known as Twitter.
"For Bradley Cooper and everyone else who needs to hear it, you get the best work out of folks when they feel safe, included, and their needs are met. If you have to create harsh conditions to get people to work, you are simply not good at leading. It's a skill issue," a second person penned.
"Sorry but even completely able-bodied people are not performing at their artistic best when they’ve been standing for 14 hours," a third person added.
The Hangover alum made it clear the rule was made to discourage numerous people from being around production. "When we shoot the movie, no one’s allowed on set. [Producer] Steven Spielberg came three times, but other than him, there's nobody. It has to be a sanctuary," he explained.
In his new film, Cooper portrays musical theatre composer Leonard Bernstein and even went method to embody the role.
"American Hustle was the first time I saw an actor stay in the voice of a character. It was Christian Bale. I had heard stories about Daniel Day-Lewis. I couldn't figure out how someone could do that. Then I realized I was overthinking it," he explained.
"Christian just stayed in the voice, but we talked about his kids. It wasn't like he saw an iPhone and had a heart attack. Ever since American Hustle, that's how I've done it as an actor," the filmmaker added.
