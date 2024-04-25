Wedding Bells? Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid's Loved Ones Hope to See Couple 'Get Engaged Soon'
Could Gigi Hadid soon be Mrs. Gigi Cooper?!
The supermodel has been dating her boyfriend, Bradley Cooper, since October, and it seems their romance has only grown more and more serious.
"Everything is going well with Gigi and Bradley and they’re really happy in their relationship," a source recently spilled to a news publication of the lovebirds.
Though it might seem a bit soon, their loved ones reportedly hope to start hearing wedding bells at some point in the near future.
"Their friends and family would love to see them get engaged soon, but also know that they are on their own path and timeline," the insider explained of Hadid and Cooper — who each have one child from previous relationships.
The 2016 International Model of the Year, 29, shares her 3-year-old daughter, Khai, with her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik, 31, while Cooper, 49, is a dad to his little girl, Lea, 6, whom he welcomed in 2017 with his ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk, 38.
"Communication has always been key between the two of them and they are both open and honest with each other about their future," the confidante continued. "They are also both dedicated when it comes to their work commitments and projects, loved ones, and parenthood."
The source concluded: "They have similar goals, which makes it very easy for them to connect."
While Hadid and Cooper have refrained from providing details about their relationship to the public, they haven't been shy when it comes to bopping around the busy streets of New York City.
Last month, the A-list duo were spotted on a date night in the Big Apple, where they attended a Broadway show and held hands during the romantic evening.
They had also previously been caught on camera exchanging smooches during a group dinner in the city that never sleeps.
Most recently, Travis Kelce's mom, Donna, revealed that her son and his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, went on a double date with Hadid — who has been best friends with the singer for at least a decade — and Cooper in California.
The famed NFL mother spilled the news during an appearance at QVC's first-ever Age of Possibility summit in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 24, as OK! previously reported.
Bradley had also been in attendance at the event, though Donna wasn't surprised to see him, as she said Travis already told her the A Star Is Born actor would be there after the Kansas City Chiefs tight end sent her a photo of himself and Taylor enjoying themselves on their group outing with Hadid and her man.
Entertainment Tonight spoke to a source about Hadid and Cooper's inner circle wanting them to get engaged.