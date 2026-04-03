Braless Bianca Censori Cheers on Husband Kanye West at His Concert in Skintight Catsuit: Photos

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Bianca Censori ditched her bra in a sultry look for Kanye West’s recent concert. The rapper’s wife, 31, flaunted her lean physique in a skintight, light blue catsuit. She paired her look with a pair of pointy stilettos and swept her hair back into a sleek bun. Censori posed in a Thursday, April 2, Instagram Story with designer and stylist Gadir Rajab ahead of her man’s show at SoFi Arena in Inglewood, Calif.

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Source: @biancacensori/Instagram Bianca Censori attended husband Kanye West's concert.

Censori’s nipples were on full display in her braless ensemble as she turned to the side and popped a hip. Elsewhere on her Instagram Story, she shared behind-the-scenes videos from her husband’s performance.

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Bianca Censori Directed Kanye West's Latest Music Video

Source: @biancacensori/Instagram Bianca Censori directed the 'FATHER' music video for Kanye West.

The Australian architect recently made headlines for her directorial work on West’s new “FATHER” music video with Travis Scott. The unique project featured everything from aliens and a Michael Jackson cameo to sleeping nuns and a gospel choir. Censori’s sister, Angelina, praised the video in the comments section of a clip the star posted, writing, “WOW.” One fan added, “Didn't know Bianca was this talented,” while over 2,600 others “liked” in agreement.

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Source: @biancacensori/Instagram Bianca Censori impressed fans with her directorial skills.

Bianca told Complex of the concept behind the video: “The film presents a church not as a real place, but as a surreal dreamlike environment, where time feels slowed, spatial logic is distorted, and reality becomes fantasy.” Fabio Jackson, who impersonated the “Thriller” singer, expressed how wonderful it was getting to work with the director. “It’s not my project, but I’m happy to say that, yes, I was involved, and yes, that is me,” he said. “It was amazing. All this was very magical to me because this was my very first involvement in a music video.” Fabio added of Bianca, “She was welcoming, she was warm, she was happy, positive. She was giving such great vibes all the time.”

Bianca Censori May Release a Memoir About Kanye West Marriage

Source: @biancacensori/Instagram Bianca Censori is reportedly 'weighing' out the 'timing and intention' of releasing a memoir.