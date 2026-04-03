Braless Bianca Censori Cheers on Husband Kanye West at His Concert in Skintight Catsuit: Photos
April 3 2026, Published 5:29 p.m. ET
Bianca Censori ditched her bra in a sultry look for Kanye West’s recent concert.
The rapper’s wife, 31, flaunted her lean physique in a skintight, light blue catsuit. She paired her look with a pair of pointy stilettos and swept her hair back into a sleek bun.
Censori posed in a Thursday, April 2, Instagram Story with designer and stylist Gadir Rajab ahead of her man’s show at SoFi Arena in Inglewood, Calif.
Censori’s nipples were on full display in her braless ensemble as she turned to the side and popped a hip.
Elsewhere on her Instagram Story, she shared behind-the-scenes videos from her husband’s performance.
Bianca Censori Directed Kanye West's Latest Music Video
The Australian architect recently made headlines for her directorial work on West’s new “FATHER” music video with Travis Scott. The unique project featured everything from aliens and a Michael Jackson cameo to sleeping nuns and a gospel choir.
Censori’s sister, Angelina, praised the video in the comments section of a clip the star posted, writing, “WOW.”
One fan added, “Didn't know Bianca was this talented,” while over 2,600 others “liked” in agreement.
- Bianca Censori Exposes Her Butt in Spain After Reuniting With Husband Kanye West
- Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Makes Flashy Return to Instagram After 3-Month Break With Racy Photo
- Kanye West Raves He's 'So Proud' of Wife Bianca Censori's New Art Series After Launch Sparks Domestic Violence Concerns
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Bianca told Complex of the concept behind the video: “The film presents a church not as a real place, but as a surreal dreamlike environment, where time feels slowed, spatial logic is distorted, and reality becomes fantasy.”
Fabio Jackson, who impersonated the “Thriller” singer, expressed how wonderful it was getting to work with the director.
“It’s not my project, but I’m happy to say that, yes, I was involved, and yes, that is me,” he said. “It was amazing. All this was very magical to me because this was my very first involvement in a music video.”
Fabio added of Bianca, “She was welcoming, she was warm, she was happy, positive. She was giving such great vibes all the time.”
Bianca Censori May Release a Memoir About Kanye West Marriage
Recently, a source revealed that if the 31-year-old’s marriage to Kanye collapses due to his erratic mood swings, she may release a memoir.
"Bianca is far more strategic than people give her credit for. She is fully aware that she occupies a unique position – she has seen and experienced things from the inside that the public has only speculated about,” an insider dished. “She understands that if she ever chose to tell her story in her own words, the level of attention would be immense. There would be global headlines, serious bidding wars and an appetite to hear her perspective without Kanye's influence shaping it.”
They continued, “It is not a question of whether there would be demand for her autobiography. That is a given. The real issue is timing and intention. She is weighing whether speaking out would serve her long-term goals or whether silence benefits her more for now. If she ever decides the balance tips in favor of disclosure, she knows she would be holding a very powerful card. Until then, she is keeping her options open and maintaining control over when – and if – that moment comes."