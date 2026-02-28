EXCLUSIVE Kanye West 'Terrified' Over 'Grim' Details and Evidence Bianca Censori Could Unleash If She Divorces Controversial Rapper Source: MEGA Kanye West is allegedly afraid that Bianca Censori might reveal grim details if she divorces him. Aaron Tinney Feb. 28 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Source: MEGA Kanye West is reportedly scared his wife might reveal 'grim' evidence about him.

The couple married in late 2022 after West's divorce from Kim Kardashian, 45. In the interview, Censori spoke about her provocative fashion choices – which she described as a creative "collaboration" with West, who has been widely reported to control her every move and wardrobe choices. An insider said: "What we're seeing now is Bianca stepping into her own agency in a way she simply didn't before. The fact that she's publicly articulating her feelings and experiences marks a profound change in the balance of her and Kanye's relationship. For years, she has been perceived as an aesthetic extension of Kanye's vision, someone who embodied his ideas rather than expressed her own." But there's now a clear contrast between the woman who stood silently beside him and the woman who is now giving interviews, addressing controversies and asserting her perspective. "It's been liberating for her to reclaim that narrative. She's no longer content to be viewed as a passive figure or a stylistic prop. Speaking out has given her a sense of autonomy and strength that people close to her say has been a long time coming," a source said. A source also told us Censori feels West's recent public apology for praising Hitler was "too little, way too late" to repair a marriage already fractured by scandal and control.

Source: MEGA Kanye West and Bianca Censori married in late 2022.

They added she has been amassing evidence of the ups and downs of their relationship in the event of a split – and said the prospect of her records coming to light has West "terrified" as much of it is "grim." The insider said: "She started documenting everything almost from day one. It wasn't dramatic or reactive – it was instinctive. Bianca made a conscious decision to keep a detailed record of her life with Kanye. Emails, text threads, voice notes, even video clips. She has saved it all. The beautiful moments, the difficult conversations, the arguments, the reconciliations. She wanted a complete, unfiltered account of what really happened behind closed doors. She's incredibly aware of how quickly stories can be twisted, especially when you're dealing with someone as high-profile and unpredictable as Kanye. So she protected herself in the smartest way she could – by keeping evidence."

Source: MEGA Bianca Censori is reportedly keeping evidence of the ups and downs of her relationship.

"She didn't want to rely on memory or hearsay. She wanted evidence. Unlike a lot of people who've come into Kanye's world, Bianca never signed a nondisclosure agreement when they got married. There was no blanket contract tying her to silence. That was deliberate," they added. "There were conversations about putting formal agreements in place – structured documents spelling out exactly what could be said, what couldn't, and in what situations. It would have neatly controlled the narrative. But Bianca refused to sign anything that restricted her voice. She understands the power of legal paperwork. Once you sign something like that, you don't just give up privacy – you give up control of your own story. And she had no intention of handing that power over."

Source: MEGA Bianca Censori reportedly didn't sign a non-disclosure agreement when she married Kanye West.