PHOTOS Braless Tallulah Willis Spills Out of Low-Cut Pink Top in Sultry Photo Source: MEGA Tallulah Willis showed off her figure in a plunging pink top while posing with a can of Spindrift. Taylor Camp Oct. 28 2026, Published 11:07 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Tallulah Willis is showing off her playful side in a revealing new Instagram photo. The 32-year-old daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore turned heads while posing in a plunging pink top that left little to the imagination. The fashion designer shared the eye-catching snap on Instagram while promoting a canned beverage, and her followers were quick to praise her daring look.

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Tallulah Willis Goes Braless in Plunging Pink Top

Source: @BUUSKI/INSTAGRAM The daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore paired her revealing bodysuit with tiny shorts and black sunglasses.

Tallulah put on a busty display in a bright pink, off-the-shoulder bodysuit featuring long sleeves and a dramatically low neckline. The brunette beauty appeared to go braless beneath the fitted top, which she paired with tiny striped shorts featuring pink ties at the waist. She completed the casual look with oversized black sunglasses and wore her hair in a messy updo. In the photo, Tallulah sat sideways on a wooden chair with one leg bent, holding a pink can of Spindrift sparkling water in the palm of her hand. She playfully stuck out her tongue while posing for the camera inside a sunlit room.

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Tallulah Willis Shows Off Her Playful Personality

Source: MEGA Tallulah Willis playfully stuck out her tongue.

Tallulah kept her Instagram caption short and sweet, tagging the beverage brand alongside two cherry emojis. The photo captured the star sitting beside a table with a large couch, coffee table and windows visible in the background. Her playful expression and relaxed pose added a carefree touch to the sultry snap. The pink drink can also complemented her vibrant outfit.

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Fans React to Tallulah Willis' Revealing Outfit

Source: MEGA Fans praised the 32-year-old's daring outfit.

Tallulah' followers quickly filled the comments section with compliments. "The most iconic anyone's ever looked drinking a Spindrift," one person declared. Another follower wrote, "Iconic though." "That pink lemonade on the rocks," a third person joked. The beverage brand itself joined the conversation, commenting, "QUEEN," alongside a pink heart emoji. Other fans kept their reactions simple, leaving fire emojis and red hearts beneath the photo.

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