NEWS Tallulah Willis Kisses Dad Bruce Willis' Head in Sweet Photo Amid His Dementia Battle Source: MEGA, @BUUSKI/INSTAGRAM Tallulah Willis shared a touching new photo with her father, Bruce Willis, amid the actor's battle with frontotemporal dementia. Taylor Camp Sept. 28 2026, Published 1:11 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Tallulah Willis shared a touching new moment with her dad, Bruce Willis, amid the actor's ongoing battle with frontotemporal dementia. The 32-year-old posted a sweet photo on Instagram showing herself leaning over and kissing the Die Hard star on the top of his head as the father-daughter duo spent time together. Tallulah kept her caption simple, writing, "Sunday funday at Papa's."

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Tallulah Willis Shares a Sweet Moment With Her Dad

Source: @BUUSKI/INSTAGRAM Tallulah Willis leaned over to kiss her famous dad on the head during what she called a 'Sunday funday at Papa's.'

In the heartwarming snap, Tallulah wrapped an arm around her 71-year-old father while planting a kiss on his head. Bruce appeared relaxed as he sat beside his daughter for the affectionate moment. The intimate glimpse into their time together quickly drew love from followers, who have watched the Willis family rally around the beloved actor since his health struggles became public. Tallulah has continued to share occasional photos of her dad while also speaking candidly about what it has been like to navigate his diagnosis as a family.

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Bruce Willis' Family Has Rallied Around Him

Source: @DEMIMOORE/INSTAGRAM Bruce Willis' five daughters and other loved ones have remained a close support system throughout his health battle.

Bruce's loved ones have remained a close-knit support system throughout his health battle. The actor shares Tallulah, Rumer Willis and Scout Willis with ex-wife Demi Moore. He is also dad to daughters Mabel and Evelyn with wife Emma Heming Willis. Despite Bruce and Demi divorcing in 2000, the former couple has remained close, with the actress continuing to spend time with her former husband and the rest of their family. The blended family frequently marks birthdays and holidays together while keeping Bruce surrounded by his loved ones.

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Bruce Willis Was Diagnosed With Frontotemporal Dementia

Source: MEGA Bruce Willis stepped away from acting in 2022 after an aphasia diagnosis before his family revealed his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis the following years.

Bruce's family first announced in March 2022 that he would step away from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that can affect a person's ability to communicate. In February 2023, his family revealed that his condition had progressed and that doctors had given him a more specific diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia, also known as FTD. Since then, his family has occasionally provided updates while advocating for greater awareness surrounding the disease. Emma, in particular, has spoken openly about caregiving and the challenges families can experience after a loves one's dementia diagnosis.

Tallulah Willis Has Treasured Her Time With Bruce

Source: @BUUSKI/INSTAGRAM Tallulah Willis has continued to share occasional glimpses of her close bond with Bruce as the family treasures their time together.