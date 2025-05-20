or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > tallulah willis
OK LogoPHOTOS

14 Stars Who Have Discussed Their Autism Diagnosis: From Tallulah Willis to Dan Aykroyd and More

celebrities with autism
Source: MEGA

Being on the autistic spectrum drove these celebrities to speak up and share their experiences with their fans.

By:

May 20 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Anthony Hopkins

celebrities with autism anthony hopkins
Source: MEGA

Anthony Hopkins revealed his diagnosis three years after receiving it.

In 2017, Anthony Hopkins confirmed he was diagnosed with autism in 2014.

Speaking about the positive impact of his condition, The Silence of the Lambs actor shared, "I definitely look at people differently. I like to deconstruct, to pull a character apart."

Article continues below advertisement

Christine McGuinness

celebrities with autism christine mcguinness
Source: MEGA

Christine McGuinness disclosed she was sexually abused.

Christine McGuinness said she experienced positive things since learning about her autism diagnosis in 2021 at the age of 33.

"It's helped me understand myself a lot more. I'm trying to not be so hard on myself," she disclosed to BBC.

Article continues below advertisement

Courtney Love

celebrities with autism courtney love
Source: MEGA

Courtney Love was diagnosed when she was younger.

In a 1994 interview with , Courtney Love revealed she was diagnosed with autism after experiencing initial symptoms, including having difficulties in speaking.

"At an early age, I would not speak," the Hole frontwoman said. "Then I simply bloomed. My first visit to a psychiatrist was when I was, like, three. Observational therapy. TM for tots. You name it, I've been there."

Article continues below advertisement

Dan Aykroyd

celebrities with autism dan aykroyd
Source: MEGA

Dan Aykroyd was diagnosed with Asperger's Syndrome in the 1980s.

According to Dan Aykroyd, his diagnosis played a role in the creation of the successful franchise, Ghostbusters.

"One of my symptoms included my obsession with ghosts and law enforcement — I carry around a police badge with me, for example," he told Daily Mail in 2013. "I became obsessed by Hans Holzer, the greatest ghost hunter ever. That's when the idea of my film Ghostbusters was born."

Article continues below advertisement

Daryl Hannah

celebrities with autism daryl hannah
Source: MEGA

Like Dan Aykroyd, Daryl Hannah has Asperger's Syndrome.

Daryl Hannah experienced different symptoms before she found out she has autism.

"I was a little odd and incredibly introverted and withdrawn when I was young," she said in an interview. "I was tall, stick-thin skinny and kind of goofy looking and not very communicative. Everybody at school picked on me because I was different – I had white hair and a boy's name."

The 64-year-old The Fury actress added, "My shyness was probably made worse because of my condition. I'd come home from school and cry myself to sleep. Right from an early age, I'd rock myself back and forth because it helped calm me down."

Per Hannah, being in showbiz somehow helped her manage her symptoms.

Article continues below advertisement

Grimes

grimes elon musk begging keep children out of public eye
Source: MEGA

Grimes was also diagnosed with ADHD.

Aside from ADHD, Grimes divulged she was also diagnosed with autism.

"[And] realized I'm prob dyslexic which is why I can't spell at all without spellcheck," she wrote on X.

The 37-year-old mom-of-three admitted, "I feel like, had we known this when I was a child, I would have worked so much less hard, been on drugs, and so many of the weird obsessions and motivations I had would have been seen as pathological and I could have written off certain things that were very hard for me but I'm glad I over came them."

According to Grimes, her ADHD symptoms were "infinitely worse" since she was not an avid reader. Thus, she expressed how much an "uninformed social media mental health subculture is rly a big concern."

"Some are great ofc but a lot of these seem like explicitly anti civilizational and geared towards making people worse," she added.

Article continues below advertisement

Holly Madison

celebrities with autism holly madison
Source: MEGA

Holly Madison previously mentioned she had a hard time 'fitting in' while growing up.

During a December 2023 appearance on the "Talking to Death" podcast, Holly Madison told host Payne Lindsey how her autism diagnosis affects her relationships.

The 43-year-old former Playboy Bunny said her doctor told her she has a "high executive functioning," so she can "pretty much go about my life and do things 'normally.'"

"I think because I'm more quiet, I've only recently learned to make eye contact, I'm often in my own thoughts, things like that, so people take that as offensive. They're like, 'D---, you're not super interested in me, f--- you,'" said Madison. "Like, I'm just not on the same social wavelength as other people but don't take it personally. So I like being able to explain that."

After the entrepreneur admitted she pisses people off whenever she unexpectedly interrupts them during conversations, Lindsey told her she was "doing fine right now."

When asked what she would like to tell people about the disorder, Madison said, "That everybody operates differently and [when] interacting with anybody, just have a little bit of patience because you don't know what they're dealing with or what their level of social function is."

MORE ON:
tallulah willis

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Melanie Sykes

celebrities with autism melanie sykes
Source: MEGA

Melanie Sykes spoke about her diagnosis when she was 51.

In an Instagram post, Melanie Sykes said her diagnosis "has been truly life-changing — or rather, life-affirming," as "so many things made sense" after she learned about her condition.

"I cannot begin to tell you the sense of relief this is for me and how much I celebrate this diagnosis," she added. "I now have a deeper understanding of myself, my life and the things I have endured."

Article continues below advertisement

Sia

celebrities with autism sia
Source: MEGA

Sia suffered a backlash for casting Maddie Ziegler in the main role of the musical drama film 'Music.'

Two years after she was condemned for her depiction of autism in the 2021 film Music, Sia shared she was diagnosed with the disorder, as well.

"I've felt like for 45 years, I was like, 'I've got to go put my human suit on'. And only in the last two years have I become fully myself," she said on the "Rob Has a Podcast."

Article continues below advertisement

Susan Boyle

celebrities with autism susan boyle
Source: MEGA

Susan Boyle inspired others after revealing her diagnosis.

Susan Boyle spoke about her autism diagnosis for the first time in a 2013 exclusive interview with The Observer, saying she kept it a secret for a year.

"It was the wrong diagnosis when I was a kid," she said. "I was told I had brain damage. I always knew it was an unfair label. Now I have a clearer understanding of what's wrong and I feel relieved and a bit more relaxed about myself."

The Scottish singer learned about her condition from a Scottish specialist, who also said her IQ was above average.

Boyle added, "I think people will treat me better because they will have a much greater understanding of who I am and why I do the things I do."

Article continues below advertisement

Tallulah Willis

celebrities with autism tallulah willis
Source: MEGA

Tallulah Willis has been open about her past struggles.

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's daughter Tallulah Willis opened up about her autism diagnosis in a March 2024 throwback video.

"Tell me your [sic] autistic without telling me your [sic] autistic 😂," the 31-year-old The Whole Ten Yards actress wrote in the caption of a clip, which showed her rubbing her father's head and playing with his ear.

Article continues below advertisement

Tamra Judge

celebrities with autism tamra judge
Source: MEGA

Tamra Judge faced a backlash after revealing she is on the spectrum.

In an October 2024 episode of "Two Ts in a Pod" podcast, Tamra Judge shocked Teddi Mellencamp and their fans when she revealed she has autism.

"I just did my first therapy session … Let's just say I found out something pretty big about myself that I didn't know," she confirmed to Mellencamp, later declaring she is "on the spectrum."

The Real Housewives of Orange County star's confession, however, also attracted criticism, with some accusing her of being insensitive. As a result, Judge took to social media to share a lengthy message she penned following the backlash.

"I started therapy because this year had been really hard on me. I started feeling really insecure, I was having intrusive thoughts, and I didn't wanna leave my house unless I had to. I even considered just being admitted into a mental health facility," said Judge, adding she showed signs she is on the spectrum.

She continued, "Now, 'On the spectrum' it's such a broad term. I don't really understand it fully, and my therapist told me more evaluation was needed. But when I sat down at the mic to record my podcast 15 minutes later and my head was spinning from what she had said. I had no time to process things, or even talk to my family — I was just back at work. And I was so emotional, I just blurted it out."

The reality star also wrote, "If you know me, you know I don't like to look weak or play the victim. I also hate labels, just as much as I hate excuses. But I'm working on myself — not a TV show; to be a better person for me and the people around me. This isn't some storyline. It's my real life."

Judge then assured her fans she began getting the help she needs.

"[And] I'm proud of myself for that," she noted. "So as much as I appreciate the amazing people who reached out, I think it's best to move forward more privately until I get to a better mental space. My mental health is just not strong enough where I can be judged and hated on right now. Yes, I'm admitting I'm weak. And I'm okay with that right now."

Article continues below advertisement

Tylan Grant

celebrities with autism tylan grant
Source: MEGA

Tylan Grant famously appeared on 'Hollyoaks.'

"The arts and media are responsible for much of society's learning but, unfortunately, adults think they already know about autism," Tylan Grant wrote about growing up with autism in The i newspaper.

He added, "Perhaps they've watched Rain Man and expect us all not to make eye contact, barely speak and have some savant gifting. Or they may have watched The Big Bang Theory and think we are all nerdy swots like Sheldon. Or perhaps they read Christopher's story in The Curious Incident of the Dog in The Night-time. Meanwhile, I just want to scream, 'We aren't all the same!'"

Article continues below advertisement

Wentworth Miller

celebrities with autism wentworth miller
Source: MEGA

Wentworth Miller said his autism diagnosis was a 'shock' to him.

Prison Break actor Wentworth Miller found out he is on a spectrum amid the quarantine.

In a since-deleted lengthy Instagram post, Miller revealed he went through an informal autism diagnosis and self-diagnosis before he received a formal detection.

Per Miller, his condition was a shock but "not a surprise," adding, "It was a long, flawed process in need of updating. IMO. I'm a middle-aged man. Not a 5-year-old."

"I don't know enough about autism. (There's a lot to know.)," he admitted. "Right now my work looks like evolving my understanding. Re-examining 5 decades of lived experience thru a new lens. That will take time."

Miller, who came out as g-- in 2013, added in the post, "Meanwhile, I don't want to run the risk of suddenly being a loud, ill-informed voice in the room. The #autistic community (this I do know) has historically been talked over. Spoken for. I don't wish to do additional harm. Only to raise my hand, say, 'I am here. Have been' (w/o realizing it)."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.