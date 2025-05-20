14 Stars Who Have Discussed Their Autism Diagnosis: From Tallulah Willis to Dan Aykroyd and More

In an October 2024 episode of "Two Ts in a Pod" podcast, Tamra Judge shocked Teddi Mellencamp and their fans when she revealed she has autism.

"I just did my first therapy session … Let's just say I found out something pretty big about myself that I didn't know," she confirmed to Mellencamp, later declaring she is "on the spectrum."

The Real Housewives of Orange County star's confession, however, also attracted criticism, with some accusing her of being insensitive. As a result, Judge took to social media to share a lengthy message she penned following the backlash.

"I started therapy because this year had been really hard on me. I started feeling really insecure, I was having intrusive thoughts, and I didn't wanna leave my house unless I had to. I even considered just being admitted into a mental health facility," said Judge, adding she showed signs she is on the spectrum.

She continued, "Now, 'On the spectrum' it's such a broad term. I don't really understand it fully, and my therapist told me more evaluation was needed. But when I sat down at the mic to record my podcast 15 minutes later and my head was spinning from what she had said. I had no time to process things, or even talk to my family — I was just back at work. And I was so emotional, I just blurted it out."

The reality star also wrote, "If you know me, you know I don't like to look weak or play the victim. I also hate labels, just as much as I hate excuses. But I'm working on myself — not a TV show; to be a better person for me and the people around me. This isn't some storyline. It's my real life."

Judge then assured her fans she began getting the help she needs.

"[And] I'm proud of myself for that," she noted. "So as much as I appreciate the amazing people who reached out, I think it's best to move forward more privately until I get to a better mental space. My mental health is just not strong enough where I can be judged and hated on right now. Yes, I'm admitting I'm weak. And I'm okay with that right now."