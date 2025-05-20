14 Stars Who Have Discussed Their Autism Diagnosis: From Tallulah Willis to Dan Aykroyd and More
Anthony Hopkins
In 2017, Anthony Hopkins confirmed he was diagnosed with autism in 2014.
Speaking about the positive impact of his condition, The Silence of the Lambs actor shared, "I definitely look at people differently. I like to deconstruct, to pull a character apart."
Christine McGuinness
Christine McGuinness said she experienced positive things since learning about her autism diagnosis in 2021 at the age of 33.
"It's helped me understand myself a lot more. I'm trying to not be so hard on myself," she disclosed to BBC.
Courtney Love
In a 1994 interview with , Courtney Love revealed she was diagnosed with autism after experiencing initial symptoms, including having difficulties in speaking.
"At an early age, I would not speak," the Hole frontwoman said. "Then I simply bloomed. My first visit to a psychiatrist was when I was, like, three. Observational therapy. TM for tots. You name it, I've been there."
Dan Aykroyd
According to Dan Aykroyd, his diagnosis played a role in the creation of the successful franchise, Ghostbusters.
"One of my symptoms included my obsession with ghosts and law enforcement — I carry around a police badge with me, for example," he told Daily Mail in 2013. "I became obsessed by Hans Holzer, the greatest ghost hunter ever. That's when the idea of my film Ghostbusters was born."
Daryl Hannah
Daryl Hannah experienced different symptoms before she found out she has autism.
"I was a little odd and incredibly introverted and withdrawn when I was young," she said in an interview. "I was tall, stick-thin skinny and kind of goofy looking and not very communicative. Everybody at school picked on me because I was different – I had white hair and a boy's name."
The 64-year-old The Fury actress added, "My shyness was probably made worse because of my condition. I'd come home from school and cry myself to sleep. Right from an early age, I'd rock myself back and forth because it helped calm me down."
Per Hannah, being in showbiz somehow helped her manage her symptoms.
Grimes
Aside from ADHD, Grimes divulged she was also diagnosed with autism.
"[And] realized I'm prob dyslexic which is why I can't spell at all without spellcheck," she wrote on X.
The 37-year-old mom-of-three admitted, "I feel like, had we known this when I was a child, I would have worked so much less hard, been on drugs, and so many of the weird obsessions and motivations I had would have been seen as pathological and I could have written off certain things that were very hard for me but I'm glad I over came them."
According to Grimes, her ADHD symptoms were "infinitely worse" since she was not an avid reader. Thus, she expressed how much an "uninformed social media mental health subculture is rly a big concern."
"Some are great ofc but a lot of these seem like explicitly anti civilizational and geared towards making people worse," she added.
Holly Madison
During a December 2023 appearance on the "Talking to Death" podcast, Holly Madison told host Payne Lindsey how her autism diagnosis affects her relationships.
The 43-year-old former Playboy Bunny said her doctor told her she has a "high executive functioning," so she can "pretty much go about my life and do things 'normally.'"
"I think because I'm more quiet, I've only recently learned to make eye contact, I'm often in my own thoughts, things like that, so people take that as offensive. They're like, 'D---, you're not super interested in me, f--- you,'" said Madison. "Like, I'm just not on the same social wavelength as other people but don't take it personally. So I like being able to explain that."
After the entrepreneur admitted she pisses people off whenever she unexpectedly interrupts them during conversations, Lindsey told her she was "doing fine right now."
When asked what she would like to tell people about the disorder, Madison said, "That everybody operates differently and [when] interacting with anybody, just have a little bit of patience because you don't know what they're dealing with or what their level of social function is."
Melanie Sykes
In an Instagram post, Melanie Sykes said her diagnosis "has been truly life-changing — or rather, life-affirming," as "so many things made sense" after she learned about her condition.
"I cannot begin to tell you the sense of relief this is for me and how much I celebrate this diagnosis," she added. "I now have a deeper understanding of myself, my life and the things I have endured."
Sia
Two years after she was condemned for her depiction of autism in the 2021 film Music, Sia shared she was diagnosed with the disorder, as well.
"I've felt like for 45 years, I was like, 'I've got to go put my human suit on'. And only in the last two years have I become fully myself," she said on the "Rob Has a Podcast."
Susan Boyle
Susan Boyle spoke about her autism diagnosis for the first time in a 2013 exclusive interview with The Observer, saying she kept it a secret for a year.
"It was the wrong diagnosis when I was a kid," she said. "I was told I had brain damage. I always knew it was an unfair label. Now I have a clearer understanding of what's wrong and I feel relieved and a bit more relaxed about myself."
The Scottish singer learned about her condition from a Scottish specialist, who also said her IQ was above average.
Boyle added, "I think people will treat me better because they will have a much greater understanding of who I am and why I do the things I do."
Tallulah Willis
Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's daughter Tallulah Willis opened up about her autism diagnosis in a March 2024 throwback video.
"Tell me your [sic] autistic without telling me your [sic] autistic 😂," the 31-year-old The Whole Ten Yards actress wrote in the caption of a clip, which showed her rubbing her father's head and playing with his ear.
Tamra Judge
In an October 2024 episode of "Two Ts in a Pod" podcast, Tamra Judge shocked Teddi Mellencamp and their fans when she revealed she has autism.
"I just did my first therapy session … Let's just say I found out something pretty big about myself that I didn't know," she confirmed to Mellencamp, later declaring she is "on the spectrum."
The Real Housewives of Orange County star's confession, however, also attracted criticism, with some accusing her of being insensitive. As a result, Judge took to social media to share a lengthy message she penned following the backlash.
"I started therapy because this year had been really hard on me. I started feeling really insecure, I was having intrusive thoughts, and I didn't wanna leave my house unless I had to. I even considered just being admitted into a mental health facility," said Judge, adding she showed signs she is on the spectrum.
She continued, "Now, 'On the spectrum' it's such a broad term. I don't really understand it fully, and my therapist told me more evaluation was needed. But when I sat down at the mic to record my podcast 15 minutes later and my head was spinning from what she had said. I had no time to process things, or even talk to my family — I was just back at work. And I was so emotional, I just blurted it out."
The reality star also wrote, "If you know me, you know I don't like to look weak or play the victim. I also hate labels, just as much as I hate excuses. But I'm working on myself — not a TV show; to be a better person for me and the people around me. This isn't some storyline. It's my real life."
Judge then assured her fans she began getting the help she needs.
"[And] I'm proud of myself for that," she noted. "So as much as I appreciate the amazing people who reached out, I think it's best to move forward more privately until I get to a better mental space. My mental health is just not strong enough where I can be judged and hated on right now. Yes, I'm admitting I'm weak. And I'm okay with that right now."
Tylan Grant
"The arts and media are responsible for much of society's learning but, unfortunately, adults think they already know about autism," Tylan Grant wrote about growing up with autism in The i newspaper.
He added, "Perhaps they've watched Rain Man and expect us all not to make eye contact, barely speak and have some savant gifting. Or they may have watched The Big Bang Theory and think we are all nerdy swots like Sheldon. Or perhaps they read Christopher's story in The Curious Incident of the Dog in The Night-time. Meanwhile, I just want to scream, 'We aren't all the same!'"
Wentworth Miller
Prison Break actor Wentworth Miller found out he is on a spectrum amid the quarantine.
In a since-deleted lengthy Instagram post, Miller revealed he went through an informal autism diagnosis and self-diagnosis before he received a formal detection.
Per Miller, his condition was a shock but "not a surprise," adding, "It was a long, flawed process in need of updating. IMO. I'm a middle-aged man. Not a 5-year-old."
"I don't know enough about autism. (There's a lot to know.)," he admitted. "Right now my work looks like evolving my understanding. Re-examining 5 decades of lived experience thru a new lens. That will take time."
Miller, who came out as g-- in 2013, added in the post, "Meanwhile, I don't want to run the risk of suddenly being a loud, ill-informed voice in the room. The #autistic community (this I do know) has historically been talked over. Spoken for. I don't wish to do additional harm. Only to raise my hand, say, 'I am here. Have been' (w/o realizing it)."