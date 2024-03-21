Brandi Glanville Admits to Getting Stomach Tightening Procedure After She Gained 20 Pounds During the Pandemic: 'I Have Actual Abs'
Brandi Glanville revealed how she got rid of her "mommy stomach."
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 51, recently opened up about getting a skin tightening procedure — CellSound technology — on her abdominal after gaining and losing 20 pounds during the pandemic.
"I have actual abs," the Bravolebrity shared. "I have lines on my stomach that I haven't had since before I got pregnant."
The star admitted that she has been self-conscious about her body since giving birth to her two sons, Mason, 20, and Jake, 16, whom she shares with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian.
"I think any mother knows after kids the elasticity of your skin will never be the same," the mom-of-two said.
On top of changes due to pregnancy, Glanville’s weight fluctuation over the years has left her with “loose skin," which she wanted to get rid of.
"I gained 20 pounds and I lost it and I was left with a bag of wrinkles," she confessed. "And I really love — I have over 200 bikinis. I'm not joking. I'm just obsessed with them. So I want to feel proud of my age and my body and just be able to sit in a bikini."
Since getting the procedure, she revealed how much more confident she feels in her own skin.
"I mean, to be honest, I haven't worn a crop top in years, and I literally feel comfortable going out in a crop top, which is so bizarre," she stated. "Not that I feel like everyone should do that, but I can go work out with a crop top on and not feel like I have my mommy stomach and I shouldn't sit down. So it's definitely empowered me in that aspect."
"It's such a small thing to do to get that kind of definition," Glanville added.
Despite getting work done, Glanville claimed she is still comfortable with her imperfections.
"I don't care if I have that little pooch there that I will never get rid of — because it reminds me of my babies," the reality TV personality explained.
"I always make them feel guilty. I'm like, I gave up my body for you. At least you could go to lunch with me," she said of her sons, noting that the joke is "mom guilt that we're all going to use for the rest of their life."
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip star also shared that her boys have always been used to her being "very free" with her body, however, she’s "never been the person to wear half shirts in public."
"They know mom dresses like a hooch," Glanville quipped. "And they're like, 'You're so thin, you're good. You're fine. You don't need to work out.' And being thin has nothing to do with being healthy. I want to be thin and healthy and strong."
