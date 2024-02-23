'No Excuse': Brandi Glanville's Lawyer Hits Back After Andy Cohen Claims Alleged 'Sexual Harassment' Video Was a 'Joke'
Brandi Glanville's legal team said there was "no excuse" for Andy Cohen's behavior after the Bravo host issued an apology for allegedly sexually harassing The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star in 2022.
Glanville claimed the 55-year-old "boasted" about wanting to "sleep with another Bravo star" while "thinking" about her and allegedly told her that she could watch him on FaceTime.
"This was an extraordinary abuse of power that left Ms. Glanville feeling trapped and disgusted," the reality star's lawyers stated in a legal letter sent to NBC, Shed Media and Warner Bros.
"It is inconceivable that Mr. Cohen remains in his post in spite of this behavior and harkens back to the bad old days of Matt Lauer and NBC News when profits were prioritized over people," the letter read.
Cohen responded that he was "very clearly joking" with Glanville and Below Deck star Kate Chastain.
"It was absolutely meant in jest, and Brandi’s response clearly communicated she was in on the joke," he said at the time. "That said, it was totally inappropriate and I apologize."
Glanville's lawyers hit back at the apology, saying that "any boss who is clearly inebriated and encourages their employee by FaceTime video, and invites the employee to watch their boss to have s-- with another employee, constitutes sexual harassment, plain and simple, under any definition of sexual harassment even one concocted by NBC."
"Why is Andy Cohen getting a pass? Any other supervisor at Comcast/NBC who engaged in this behavior would be fired immediately on the spot," the statement continued. "In fact, if it was such a known joke, then why did he apologize?"
"The reason is that Andy knows he is in a position of power which allows him to control where and how much Brandi works, which allows him to do whatever he wants and behave in a fashion that is abusive and harassing," her attorney concluded.
As OK! previously reported, a costar also made sexual harassment claims against Glanville.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Caroline Manzo sued Bravo for for negligence, sexual harassment, s--/gender discrimination and sexual battery after accusing Glanville of forcibly kissing and groping her while filming Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip in Morocco.
The 51-year-old denied the allegations.
Page Six reported the lawyer's statement.