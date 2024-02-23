'No Excuse': Brandi Glanville's Lawyer Hits Back After Andy Cohen Claims Alleged 'Sexual Harassment' Video Was a 'Joke'

Brandi Glanville's legal team said there was "no excuse" for Andy Cohen's behavior after the Bravo host issued an apology for allegedly sexually harassing The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star in 2022.

Glanville claimed the 55-year-old "boasted" about wanting to "sleep with another Bravo star" while "thinking" about her and allegedly told her that she could watch him on FaceTime.