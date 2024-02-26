Brandi Glanville Claims She Hasn't 'Received a Personal Apology' From Andy Cohen After Sexual Harassment Allegations
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville called out Bravo boss Andy Cohen after he admitted to making inappropriate comments to her on a call in 2022.
Earlier this month, she accused the 55-year-old of telling her he wanted to think about her while being intimate with another Bravolebrity and allegedly told her she could watch him do the deed.
Cohen responded to the accusations by insisting he was "very clearly joking" with Glanville at the time of the incident and that "Brandi’s response clearly communicated she was in on the joke."
"That said, it was totally inappropriate and I apologize," he concluded at the time.
However, the RHOBH star hit back on X, formerly known as Twitter, insisting she has "not received a personal apology from anyone" as of yet.
"I saw an apology that Andy posted TO HIS FANS for his mistreatment of me and inappropriateness," she added.
- 'No Excuse': Brandi Glanville's Lawyer Hits Back After Andy Cohen Claims Alleged 'Sexual Harassment' Video Was a 'Joke'
- Andy Cohen Apologizes for His 'Inappropriate' Behavior After Brandi Glanville Accuses Him of Sexual Harassment
- Brandi Glanville Breaks Silence After Accused Of 'Touching' Caroline Manzo's 'Vaginal Area': 'Check Your Sources People'
As OK! previously reported, the situation first came to light when Glanville's lawyers sent a strongly-worded legal letter to NBC, Shed Media and Warner Bros detailing the alleged sexual harassment.
Following Cohen's explanation of the event, they released another statement that said, "Any boss who is clearly inebriated and encourages their employee by FaceTime video, and invites the employee to watch their boss to have s-- with another employee, constitutes sexual harassment, plain and simple, under any definition of sexual harassment even one concocted by NBC."
"Why is Andy Cohen getting a pass? Any other supervisor at Comcast/NBC who engaged in this behavior would be fired immediately on the spot," the statement continued. "In fact, if it was such a known joke, then why did he apologize?"
"The reason is that Andy knows he is in a position of power which allows him to control where and how much Brandi works, which allows him to do whatever he wants and behave in a fashion that is abusive and harassing."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"This was an extraordinary abuse of power that left Ms. Glanville feeling trapped and disgusted," they wrote in another portion of the letter. "It is inconceivable that Mr. Cohen remains in his post in spite of this behavior and harkens back to the bad old days of Matt Lauer and NBC News when profits were prioritized over people."