Brandi Glanville Believes Caroline Manzo Retaliated Against Her, Admits She's Having Trouble Getting Jobs Now After 'RHUGT' Incident 

By:

Apr. 19 2023, Published 5:06 p.m. ET

Brandi Glanville is telling her side of the story about the drama with Caroline Manzo.

After The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum was asked to leave the filming of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4 early for allegedly giving "unwanted" physical attention to The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, Glanville told Teresa Giudice that Manzo's allegations are nothing but a way of "retaliating" against her.

During a Wednesday, April 19, appearance on the Skinny Italian author's "Namaste B******" podcast, the 50-year-old explained that she and the Manzo'd with Children star got into a heated argument before the supposed touching happened, leading her to believe that Manzo was trying to get back at her with the scandal.

"I mean it makes sense because she said they had a fight before and maybe she didn't like how the fight went. This could be her way of crying wolf," Giudice — who has been in a feud with her former costar for years — noted of the situation, to which Glanville agreed.

"I like resolution. I would just like to talk to her and figure this out," the Celebrity Big Brother star noted. "But I don't think that's happening and that's unfortunate. I'm kind of stuck waiting until the show comes out."

Glanville also mentioned how she hasn't found work since the news broke, explaining, "When there's gossip about you out there it's devastating. No one wants to work with you. All of my jobs canceled. It's been really difficult."

Glanville previously opened up about the issue at hand on Twitter, claiming she felt as if she was being punished for "having fun" on the trip. "I can speak on anything I want to speak on-it was at the end of an 18 hour Wrk day at our belly dancing party & I'd like to see footage on it before hand as both myself & Caroline were very intoxicated," she wrote in a tweet.

"I"'m f****** sick of this narrative. I was hired for a 2nd season of girls trip cuz they LOVED what I did on 1st season I was told to bring the party just like before & that's exactly what I did & I was punished for it. It feels like a f****** set up. It's BS & Caroline was fine," the Bravo star noted.

