Brandi Glanville Believes Caroline Manzo Retaliated Against Her, Admits She's Having Trouble Getting Jobs Now After 'RHUGT' Incident 

During a Wednesday, April 19, appearance on the Skinny Italian author's "Namaste B******" podcast, the 50-year-old explained that she and the Manzo'd with Children star got into a heated argument before the supposed touching happened, leading her to believe that Manzo was trying to get back at her with the scandal.

"I mean it makes sense because she said they had a fight before and maybe she didn't like how the fight went. This could be her way of crying wolf," Giudice — who has been in a feud with her former costar for years — noted of the situation, to which Glanville agreed.