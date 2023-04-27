Tom Sandoval Strongly Denies Secret Romance With Raquel Leviss When Questioned By 'VPR' Cast Members in Latest Episode: 'Nothing Has Happened'

Sandoval's bold faced lie came after James Kennedy's girlfriend, Ally Webber, told Maloney, Lala Kent and Scheana Shay that she saw the rocker and the former beauty queen together at the L.A. hotspot The Abbey in the early hours of the morning — with the Something About Her co-owner nowhere in sight.

"I don't want to say that Sandoval would ever cheat on Ariana because I would have to kill him, but what grabbed my attention the most was that Tom and Raquel were alone," the "You're Gonna Love Me with Katie Maloney" podcaster noted. "I've been friends with Sandoval for years, but I've never gone out with him alone dancing at 1am."