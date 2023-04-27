Tom Sandoval Strongly Denies Secret Romance With Raquel Leviss When Questioned By 'VPR' Cast Members in Latest Episode: 'Nothing Has Happened'
This did not age well!
During the Wednesday, April 26, episode of Vanderpump Rules, Tom Sandoval flat out denied that he and Raquel Leviss ever had a romantic relationship while he was still with Ariana Madix. Sandoval later admitted the secret pair carried on a seven-month relationship behind her back.
“Has anything physical ever happened between you and Raquel?” a producer asked the TomTom cofounder in a confessional, which was filmed months before Scandoval hit the press.
“No, nothing has happened between Raquel and I,” Sandoval nervously emphasized as he looked suspicious before bringing up best friend Tom Schwartz's ex-wife. “Like, nothing that wouldn’t happen between you know like, me and Katie [Maloney].”
Sandoval's bold faced lie came after James Kennedy's girlfriend, Ally Webber, told Maloney, Lala Kent and Scheana Shay that she saw the rocker and the former beauty queen together at the L.A. hotspot The Abbey in the early hours of the morning — with the Something About Her co-owner nowhere in sight.
"I don't want to say that Sandoval would ever cheat on Ariana because I would have to kill him, but what grabbed my attention the most was that Tom and Raquel were alone," the "You're Gonna Love Me with Katie Maloney" podcaster noted. "I've been friends with Sandoval for years, but I've never gone out with him alone dancing at 1am."
Shay later approached Sandoval about the accusations, to which he became defensive. "It's funny you say that. The hatred towards Raquel. At the f****** Abbey? We know everyone there," the bartender snapped. "It's not a place where I would take a secret f****** rendezvous."
"It's annoying Katie would say something like that. It's insulting to not just me, but Ariana as well," Sandoval claimed in a confessional. "Raquel and I were not dancing all close in the dark corner of a speakeasy. A bunch of us just went to The Abbey, two of those people happened to be Raquel and I."
However, all of the rumors did end up being true after Madix found explicit footage on Sandoval's phone of himself and Leviss in March.
"I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve hurt through the process. Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly," he said in a confessional statement shared to Instagram.