Kyle Richards Admits 'Things' Happened in Her Marriage to Mauricio Umansky That Made Her Lose Trust: 'I Wasn’t Able to Recover'
Kyle Richards gave a major hint about what ended her romance with Mauricio Umansky.
During the Wednesday, February 21, episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the Bravo star, 55, admitted something took place between herself and the real estate broker, 53, which lead to her distancing herself from Umansky and ultimately their separation.
"There were things that happened that made me lose my trust and I wasn’t able to recover from," Richards said in a confessional. "There’s a big chance that we’re not going to end up together."
Despite the Halloween actress not saying exactly what her estranged spouse did, Andy Cohen confirmed during Richards' appearance on Watch What Happens Live that viewers will get much more information during the upcoming reunion, which will kick off next week.
Later in the most recent installment of the Bravo hit, the former child star sat down with Erika Jayne to discuss the drastic change between herself and Umansky. "I think the hardest part about what we're going through is that there isn't one big huge thing. That's the hardest part for me," she told her cast mate.
"There's these things that I've been needing and wanting more for my marriage that I just can't get," she emotionally continued. "There's literally nothing to do with anybody else. This is really just about Mo and me. It's not about our family, it's not about external family, it's not about another person on his side or my side. This is just about Mo and me."
Richards and Umansky were married for 27 years before separating in July 2023. Despite the demise of their romance, sources close to the two claimed divorce hasn't been at the forefront of their minds.
"Neither of them wants to pull the trigger [and file for divorce]," an insider said of them legally ending their union.
"They don’t have a prenup, so Kyle will be getting half of everything, but that doesn’t bother Mauricio," the source claimed.
Although it took the former couple a long time to admit their relationship was over, people in their inner circle don't think they will get back together despite continuing to live in the same home. "It feels so final," the insider explained. "They share space, and it’s working for them now."
After the news of their separation the hit press, Richards and Umansky released a joint statement that read, "We have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage."
"But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately," they added.
Us Weekly spoke with sources close to Richards and Umansky.