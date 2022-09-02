What It's REALLY Like To Live In Paris: Bravo's 'Real Girlfriends In Paris' Duo Anya Firestone & Emily Gorelik Tell All

"It wasn't easy I'll be honest," Gorelik, a native from New Jersey, said of stepping into the world of reality television. "But I think at the same time all six of us are super proud of the lives that we've built here."

"But to show the world what it takes and the truth of living in Paris that is not always glamorized — there are going to be moments of failure and moments of happiness and I'm extremely proud of that. It's something that builds my character," the NYU grad explains. "It's not all wine, dates, perfect food and romance."