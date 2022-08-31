Bravo's 'Real Girlfriends In Paris' Stars Kacey Margo & Adja Toure Dish About Dating In Paris & Jumping Into Reality TV
Bravo is gearing up for another reality show hit! Real Girlfriends in Paris is the network's latest series which follows the lives of six young women living in the city of lights as they search for love, thrive in friendship and build their careers and personal empires.
Two of the stars of the show Kacey Margo & Adja Toure spoke exclusively with OK! about making the decision to put their romantic lives on reality television, growing from their experiences and the biggest differences they've found living both in Europe and America.
"The guy that you see that those first couple episodes, Alex, there's a whole storyline behind that," Toure, a Cornell graduate, explains of putting her dating life out there. "I definitely discussed, what am I looking for? Am I ready for commitment? Do I have trust issues that I can combat? Or am I just gonna, you know, stick to the hoe phase?"
"I think that in general, it's been a really good growing experience for me," she says of filming. "Living in Paris was just the first time that I was like, I'm a big girl now."
For Margo, the city has been the perfect next chapter to take chances. "When I first moved to Paris, I got dumped for moving to Paris," she reveals. "The guy I was with was like, 'I don't do long distance' and I was like, 'that's so weird because you're in Pittsburgh and I'm in LA.'"
"I was super over dating in general and being in a relationship," the English teacher admits. "Until I finally got settled in and got my roots laid down. I think that this [the show] just gave me the opportunity to just be like f**** it."
Being an American in Paris, can be daunting for some, however these two have welcomed the change. "I have family in Paris, so since I was a little girl I think I was already kind of assimilated in a way, but it's not the same when you're 7, 15, 18, whatever, like now," Toure explains.
"Now I'm like in my twenties and doing it for myself. I'm really picking up on the fact that yes, universal healthcare is amazing, but also just in general, there's these little things about Paris that show that they care more about their citizens than a lot of American cities," the Atelier Toure founder explains.
"Just the empathy," Margo says of the French people. "People come to the bar and be will be like, 'I don't have any money. I'm really struggling' and they'll be like, 'you can have coffee, you can have water, we have [a] sandwich for you."
Real Girlfriends in Paris premieres with two episodes on Monday, Sept. 5, at 9:15 p.m. on Bravo.