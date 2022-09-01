Bravo's 'Real Girlfriends In Paris' Star Margaux Lignel Says Chivalry Is Not Dead In France
Bravo's newest series Real Girlfriends In Paris will have you swiftly booking a ticket to France. Nobody knows that feeling better than the show's breakout star Margaux Lignel, who spent the majority of her life traveling back and forth between France and New York before diving into the world of reality television.
The FIT alum spoke exclusively with OK! about adjusting to life in front of the cameras, maintaining solid friendships with her cast mates and what France is doing better than America in the romance department.
"It was definitely an adjustment," Lignel says about putting her life on television. "I had to get adjusted to certain things like having cameras around me and being mic'd up but I actually really adapted to it pretty quickly and didn't even sense that the cameras were with me. It just felt like a normal situation."
The first two episodes chronicle the highly educated star as she laments to her friends about struggles in dating and finding her own path in life — however stepping into the Bravo world with girls living the style lifestyle seemed to be the perfect next phase. "It's a small circle in Paris," Lignel dishes of how the opportunity came about. "For me it was the next step because I was posting on social media and being very transparent about my life."
"It ended up working out perfectly. We knew of each other [the cast] or were closer, depending on each friendship," she continues. "It was amazing to do it all together."
In terms of dating in the city of lights, Lignel reveals the men in Paris are extremely different than who you'll find in America. "I would say that dating here is better than L.A., similar to New York but with less finance guys," she reveals.
"There's less sports bars and less places where you can casually meet guys than in New York City," she notes. "But romance and chivalry is not dead in France, unlike in America."
Real Girlfriends in Paris premieres with two episodes on Monday, Sept. 5, at 9:15 p.m. on Bravo.