Nick Cannon Trolled After Bre Tiesi Cooks Him Tiny Food Portions: 'He Just Goes to the Next Baby Mama's House'

nick cannon trolled bre tiesi food baby mama
Source: @bre_tiesi/Instagram
By:

Nov. 14 2023, Updated 4:19 p.m. ET

Don't mess with Bre Tiesi!

On Monday, November 13, Nick Cannon uploaded an Instagram Reel of on-again, off-again couple participating in a hilarious skit.

Source: @nickcannon/Instagram

In the video, the Selling Sunset star, 32, was cooking in the kitchen, as the text on the screen read, "when you're mad at him."

Tiesi — who shares her 1-year-old son, Legendary, with the dad-of-12 — proceeded to fry an extremely tiny egg and an itty-bitty piece of bacon before bringing it outside to Cannon, 43, for him to eat, only to storm back inside and roll her eyes.

nick cannon trolled bre tiesi food baby mama
Source: @bre_tiesi/Instagram

Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi were mocked after posting an Instagram Reel together.

"When she’s mad but still cooks for you 🍳," Cannon captioned the clip.

The post was meant to be humorous, however, the Wild N' Out host's followers seemed to take it as an opportunity to mock Cannon for having children with six different women, while also firing shots at Tiesi — who briefly confirmed her and the television personality were in an "open relationship" during the recently released season of Selling Sunset.

nick cannon trolled bre tiesi food baby mama
Source: @bre_tiesi/Instagram

Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon share a 1-year-old son, Legendary.

"If he's not getting fed by Brie, I'm sure one of his many other baby mamas will do it 🫡," one social media user snubbed, as another quipped: "Plot twist.. he just goes to the next baby mama's house and she has a spread for him 😂."

A third hater claimed, "she's low-key salty about the weekend you just had with the other [baby mama] 🙄🥴🥹," in reference to Cannon's trip to Disneyland with Abby de la Rosa for their daughter Beautiful's first birthday.

nick cannon trolled bre tiesi food baby mama
Source: @bre_tiesi/Instagram

Legendary is Bre Tiesi's only child, however, Nick Cannon shares 11 other kids with five other baby mamas.

Cannon and de la Rosa additionally share twins Zion and Zillion, 2, who also tagged along for the magical weekend.

"Ended a 'Beautiful' weekend at the happiest place on earth. Thank you @disneyland for always taking care of us! Happy 1st birthday beautiful, you are so loved 🥰," de la Rosa captioned a video highlighting their adventures.

Perhaps visiting Disneyland with his baby mama for their child's first birthday is a tradition for Cannon, as he, Tiesi and their son went to the theme park to celebrate Legendary turning one back in June.

"Disney was Magical ✨," Tiesi wrote in the caption of a post at the time alongside photos of her adorable family. "My son I truly don’t know how I did life without you. You are my everything. Daddy and I love you more than we could ever put into words. Happy birthday my sweet angel. You are Mommy’s baby FOREVER 🫶🏼✨🎂."

nick cannon trolled bre tiesi food baby mama
Source: @bre_tiesi/Instagram

Bre Tiesi briefly touched upon her 'open relationship' during the recently released season of 'Selling Sunset.'

Cannon's large family dynamic continues to be confusing.

In addition to his little ones with Tiesi and de la Rosa, the Masked Singer host shares twins Monroe and Moroccan, 12, with his ex-wife Mariah Carey.

Source: OK!

Cannon is also a father to Brittany Bell's daughter, Powerful, 2, as well as her sons, Golden, 6, and Rise, 1.

Him and LaNisha Cole welcomed their son Onyx, 1, last September, while Cannon and Alyssa Scott's daughter, Halo, will turn one next month.

Cannon and Scott welcomed their son, Zen, in June 2021, however, he devastatingly died at 5 months old after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

