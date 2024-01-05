'All in a Day's Work': Nick Cannon Shares Adorable Snaps While Visiting 7 of His 12 Children in 24 Hours
Will all of Nick Cannon’s kids ever be in one place?
On Thursday, January 4, the Masked Singer host shared a series of photos as he visited seven out of his 12 kids all in one day.
The adorable snaps featured Powerful, 3, Legendary, 7 months, Rise, 1, Onyx, 1, twins Zion and Zillion, 2, and Beautiful, 1.
In the first image, Powerful, whom Cannon shares with Brittany Bell, 36, was featured sitting in a large armchair in what appeared to be a café as she looked up in awe. The adorable toddler wore a pink sparkly dress and black shoes with her stuffed doll laying on the table in front of her.
“Had a daddy-daughter date with The Powerful Queen,” Cannon captioned the snap.
In the next picture, the star took a selfie with Legendary, whom he shares with baby mama Bre Tiesi. The father-son duo snuggled up as they looked into the camera with strained expressions.
“This dude stole my whole face,” Cannon penned.
The TV personality then took a picture of one of his other sons Rise, whom he also has with Bell.
In the still, the youngster was shown walking on the sidewalk all dressed up in a sideways hat, chain and a houndstooth jacket.
“Young Rizzy Rise full of that drip!! Rizzed up!!” Cannon joked.
Yet another adorable shot displayed Legendary and Onyx — whom the America’s Got Talent alum shares with LaNisha Cole, 41 — under a small orange tree as they looked up at the camera.
Next, the celeb’s twins Zion and Zillion, whom he has with Abby De La Rosa, 33, were seen in a post as the 2-year-olds danced with their dad.
"Zion was teaching me his new dance move!!! Zilly joined in as well!" the father-of-12 noted alongside the videos.
In another cute clip, Beautiful, whom Cannon also shares with De La Rosa, was featured alongside her father as the pair played peek-a-boo.
Lastly, Cannon posed with Onyx, writing, "All in a days work but this is All Daddy needs."
Although Cannon was able to see seven of his children in just one day, five of his kids were still sadly not a part of the celebration.
The Wild N' Out host, 43, also has twins Moroccan and Monroe, 12, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, 54, Golden, 6, with Brittany Bell, as well as Halo, 11 months with Alyssa Scott, 30. The star and Scott also share late son Zen.
As OK! previously reported, while backstage at the 2023 Soul Train Awards on November 26, 2023, the busy parent confirmed he’d be seeing every one of his kids during the holiday season.
"Saint Nick will be in every chimney I could possibly be in," he said at the time. "It's all about the kids so, you'll definitely see us doing some fun, over the top stuff in the next 30 days."