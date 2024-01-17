TikTok Star Brett Kenyon Reveals Vanderpump Rules' Katie Maloney Blocked Him After Rage Text Video
Brett Kenyon's parody video may have ruffled some feathers with Katie Maloney.
During the TikTok star's recent appearance on "The Only Fake Thing" podcast with Meredith DeLuca, he revealed the Vanderpump Rules star blocked him on social media after he made a satirical video about Maloney's infamous rage texts.
"Listen, after the Katie video that I made, I got a lot of people unfollowing me or sending me mean things," Kenyon, who was infamously seen skinny-dipping with Ariana Madix during Season 10 of the Bravo series, said.
"Honestly, Katie needs to have a sense of humor. Don't take it so seriously, girl," he added. "Everyone unfollowed me like it was the end of the world. I would have messaged her back if she didn't block me."
"I was just doing me and having fun and just responding in a way that was fun to me, which is to be cringe and make people laugh," the social media personality noted of the joke.
Kenyon's name was previously dragged into the Bravo drama last year when he was seen getting close to the Dancing With the Stars alum in a preview for the shocking season. However, he made it clear he and Madix were just close pals.
"It's me, hi. I am the one naked in the pool with Ariana, and I am gay, so glad we could clear that up," he explained in a 2023 video. "Make sure you guys support my friend's show on Wednesdays on Bravo called Vanderpump Rules if you've never heard of it and have been living under a rock for the past ten years. The way the trailer makes me look like I'm straight is the funniest thing ever."
After the previous bombshell installment of the series, where Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss were revealed to have carried on a months-long romance behind Madix's back, the upcoming season looks more dramatic than ever.
"I mean, I guess my nerves, I'm slightly nervous given the tone of that teaser; it kind of felt like there was something being set up. Yeah, a little weird, to be honest, but then I was like, look, I can only just do me, I can't control any of that, but yeah, all reliving stuff always sucks," the future Chicago actress said of filming Season 11 and reliving the aftermath of the cheating scandal.
