Brian Austin Green's Ex Vanessa Marcil Exposes Text Exchange With Actor After Making Dig About Their 'Toxic' Romance
Vanessa Marcil is pulling back the curtain on her co-parenting relationship with Brian Austin Green.
On Tuesday, May 6, the General Hospital alum, 56, posted what looked like a private text exchange between Green and their 23-year-old son, Kassius Lijah Marcil-Green. The move comes just one day after Brian opened up about their “toxic” romance during an episode of his podcast.
In the screenshot, the contact is saved as “Kassius’ Dad.”
Vanessa sent Brian a photo of their son sitting inside a car, to which Brian allegedly responded, “When was that?”
Vanessa replied, “Yesterday was his graduation.”
Brian then wrote back, “You did a really great job. He’s an amazing person," to which Vanessa wrote, “Thank you.”
Just one day earlier, on the May 5 episode of the “Oldish” podcast — which Brian co-hosts with his fiancée Sharna Burgess and Randy Spelling — he reflected on his relationship with Vanessa, which he described as far from healthy.
“The relationship that I had with Vanessa was very toxic in that way,” he admitted. “Like, it wasn't a loving, caring relationship.”
He continued, "And then with Vanessa, it was not that at all, but it was masked in 'this is a relationship where that absolutely exists.' So you start thinking like, 'Oh, it's just kind of a new version. Oh, she loves me, but this is her way of loving me.'"
Brian even tied it back to his childhood, blaming old emotional patterns for some bad relationship choices.
"Just everything was about me," he said of his mother, who previously "smothered him."
"If I’m looking for a woman, I want the complete opposite of that. I had some major missteps because of that,” Brian added. "After two years or so, you're kinda looking at yourself in the mirror and you're like, 'Who am I at this point?'"
Vanessa and Brian first met on the set of Beverly Hills, 90210 when she joined the cast in Season 9. The pair dated for several years and welcomed Kassius in March 2002.
After Kassius was born, the exes were wrapped up a drawn-out custody battle. In 2018, Vanessa finally revealed on Instagram about how things went down.
“I never spoke publicly in order to protect my then young son from paparazzi that used to follow him & terrify him,” she explained. She also accused Brian and then-wife Megan Fox of not seeing Kassius for five years at the time.
In 2020, Vanessa stunned fans by revealing she was “never” actually in love with him.
“[I was] always honest with him about that. … I did, however, feel sorry for him. I still do,” she shared on Instagram. “He’s a very angry/sad human being who still has too much shame to take full responsibility for his actions as a father. I consciously knew that I could work through childhood traumas through him and I have. I have great empathy towards him and other people who are still in pain from their childhoods.”
Brian and Megan, who share three sons — Noah, Bodhi and Journey — also split that year.
He then got engaged to Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna in June 2023. The couple share a baby boy named Zane, born in 2022.