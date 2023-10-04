Brian Austin Green's Health Struggle: Actor Spent 4 Years Recovering From 'Stroke-Like Symptoms'
Brian Austin Green recently revealed he privately endured a difficult health battle.
During a recent appearance on Cheryl Burke's "S--, Likes and Spray Tans" podcast, the Beverly Hills 90210 alum, 50, revealed that he suffered stroke-like symptoms for nearly four years before completely changing his diet.
"I'd spent four and a half years recovering from stroke-like symptoms without ever having had a stroke, but I couldn't speak," Green said while explaining how he and his fiancée, Sharna Burgess, were striving to be the best versions of themselves when they first got together.
"Then these neurological things started happening after the vertigo, and that was — it was four and a half years of my life. I got to the point where I shuffled like I was a 90-year-old man," he explained. "I couldn't speak. I couldn't read. I couldn't write."
When the Dancing With the Stars pro asked the actor if the health complications were related to the 2014 car crash he was involved in with ex-wife Megan Fox — where a drunk driver slammed into the former couple's vehicle — he admitted that this issue was completely separate.
"No. It was dietary," Green — who shares Kassius Lijah, 21, with ex-girlfriend Vanessa Marcil, Journey, 7, Bodhi, 9, and Noah, 11, with Fox and son Zane, 1, with Burgess — admitted. "It was all undiagnosed by Western medicine, so I ended up having to finally find a doctor that is much more into, like, kinesiology and Eastern medicine."
Luckily, the Beautiful Disaster star found another doctor who discovered that Green's symptoms were caused by "internal inflammation from gluten and dairy" and "stress" in his life.
"I had such brain fog that I reintroduced my best friend of like 25 plus years to my sister who he had also known for 25 plus years," he recalled of how big of an impact the symptoms had on him.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Green's recovery from the disorder came before he and his soon-to-be-wife welcomed their first child together, which ended up bringing his blended family even closer. "Zane is amazing, Sharna is an amazing mom. The other kids are just absolutely obsessed with him. We've been lucky that there's been almost no resistance within our relationship from day one, no resistance with her being pregnant with Zane. Everyone's been so kind and welcoming, and the kids love having her and him around. It's an amazing situation," the former child star exclusively told OK!.
"I feel so lucky!" he gushed. "I mean, it could have gone bad in so many ways. You hear horror stories of mixed families and it not blending well, but that's not the case with this situation. Megan has been amazing with him. She's met him, and everyone gets along really well and is supportive, loving, and kind — that's all you can really hope for. I think it's truly getting back what you try to put out there and keeping the circle around you as positive and loving as possible."