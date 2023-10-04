Brian Austin Green's Health Struggle: Actor Spent 4 Years Recovering From 'Stroke-Like Symptoms'

Green's recovery from the disorder came before he and his soon-to-be-wife welcomed their first child together, which ended up bringing his blended family even closer. "Zane is amazing, Sharna is an amazing mom. The other kids are just absolutely obsessed with him. We've been lucky that there's been almost no resistance within our relationship from day one, no resistance with her being pregnant with Zane. Everyone's been so kind and welcoming, and the kids love having her and him around. It's an amazing situation," the former child star exclusively told OK!.

"I feel so lucky!" he gushed. "I mean, it could have gone bad in so many ways. You hear horror stories of mixed families and it not blending well, but that's not the case with this situation. Megan has been amazing with him. She's met him, and everyone gets along really well and is supportive, loving, and kind — that's all you can really hope for. I think it's truly getting back what you try to put out there and keeping the circle around you as positive and loving as possible."